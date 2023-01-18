Varonis strengthens data security with least privilege automation

Varonis introduced least privilege automation for Microsoft 365, Google Drive, and Box — a new capability that continuously removes unnecessary data risk without human intervention.

This innovation furthers Varonis’ mission to deliver effortless data security outcomes to customers.

Unlike other solutions that take an all-or-nothing approach, Varonis’ cloud-native platform makes intelligent decisions about who needs access to data and who doesn’t based on usage, data sensitivity, and exposure.

Organizations can customize remediation policies to fit their security and compliance requirements, and least privilege automation continually enforces them without impacting collaboration.

“When excessive data access goes unchecked, a single compromised user or rogue insider can inflict untold damage on a business,” said Jim Reavis, CEO, Cloud Security Alliance.

“Reducing the data blast radius is a top priority for CISOs, but manual remediation isn’t possible with today’s pace of data growth and collaboration,” Reavis added.

The average company’s cloud environment has more than 40 million unique permissions and 157,000 sensitive records exposed to the internet. Least privilege automation ends collaboration risk by removing public and organization-wide exposure created via sharing links and unused entitlements.

“With the launch of our new SaaS platform, our mission is to solve our customers’ critical data security challenges with automation — and that starts by ending excessive data access with the industry’s first fully autonomous remediation engine,” said Varonis CTO David Bass.

“We offer the only scalable way to eliminate collaboration risk and continually keep data exposure low across today’s most critical data stores,” Bass concluded.