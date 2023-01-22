Vanta acquires Trustpage to accelerate its product innovation

Vanta has acquired Trustpage to transform trust into a marketable advantage for companies around the world.

With the addition of Trustpage, Vanta is accelerating its product innovation and continuing to scale its industry-defining trust management platform for thousands of global customers to monitor, improve and demonstrate their security, and ultimately, establish and deepen trust.

Relied on by nearly 400 companies worldwide, including Pendo, Sift and ZoomInfo, Trustpage is a centralized hub that reimagines how companies communicate their security posture. As a holistic view into a company’s security stack and policies, Trustpage gives organizations dynamic Trust Centers to collaborate on, automate, and accelerate end-to-end security reviews and questionnaires, leading to happier customers and faster deal cycles.

According to the Ponemon Institute and IBM, the average cost of a data breach— $4.35 million— reached an all-time high in 2022, with vulnerabilities in third-party software as one of the top attack vectors.

As a result, enterprises are increasingly aware not only of the financial implications of a breach to themselves, but also of the risk of their vendors — accelerating the need for software firms to establish and continuously prove their security.

“Making security continuous—not just a point-in-time check—is more essential than ever in the face of the rising frequency and cost of breaches,” said Christina Cacioppo, CEO, Vanta.

“Our vision since Vanta’s inception has been to deliver this level of protection for our customers around the world. By expanding our team and offerings with the acquisition of Trustpage, the conviction in our ability to achieve our shared mission of securing the internet has never been deeper. Together, we’re reimagining trust to better serve our current and future customers and their increasingly complex security needs,” Cacioppo continued.

Vanta’s trust management platform simplifies and centralizes security program management for over 4,000 leading companies, including Autodesk, Modern Treasury and Quora, by providing full visibility into an organization’s risk.

Vanta then enriches those findings with contextual data, and helps organizations remediate issues and track progress—all in a way that’s demonstrable to customers and partners.

Vanta and Trustpage’s combined solution will automate time-consuming and tedious workflows and improve customers’ ability to communicate their security policies — ultimately enabling them to win more deals and grow their business faster.

“Vanta pioneered security and compliance automation, and continues to both define and lead the category with the most comprehensive solution in the market,” said Chase Lee, CEO, Trustpage.

“Our shared mission to secure the internet brought our respective companies together, and I couldn’t be more excited to align our industry-first technology, world-class teams, and deep expertise in service of our customers. Now with Trustpage by Vanta, every business can have a real-time, single source of truth for their security posture that’s verified to meet industry gold standards,” Lee continued.

In 2022, Vanta nearly doubled its customer base to serve over 4,000 companies across 58 countries, while expanding its global footprint with offices in Australia, Ireland and the U.S.

In 2022, Vanta raised $150 million in funding from leading investors Craft Ventures, Sequoia and Y Combinator and security industry pioneers like CrowdStrike, bringing the company’s total amount raised to $203 million at a $1.65 billion valuation.