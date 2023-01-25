Datto introduces networking solutions for MSP and SMB markets

Datto introduced its second-generation family of cloud managed switches, along with global expansion of the early access for its secure remote access solution, Datto Secure Edge.

These new networking solutions complement Datto’s existing product lines of Wi-Fi 6 access points and integrated secure routers.

Additionally, Datto is giving partners new ways to purchase its networking gear. Now, MSPs and small- to medium-sized businesses can choose to buy Datto networking solutions with an up-front payment option for hardware coupled with a support service subscription, or put zero down, and have the hardware cost spread out and added to the service subscription.

“Networking is essential to every business imaginable,” said Marcus Ward, GM of Datto Networking. “Datto is committed to providing enterprise-grade networking solutions for small to mid-sized businesses that are reliable, easy to deploy, manage, and use, at prices and purchasing models that make sense, and that are available today.”

Datto managed ethernet switches

Designed for easy and efficient remote management, Datto switches are all cloud-managed, and can be set up and running within minutes. Built for a variety of business environments, Datto switches come in low, medium and high-density configurations, and include scalable power over Ethernet on all copper ports, which eliminates the need for additional and costly power runs or injectors to power endpoints, such as wireless access points, IP cameras, smart lights, point-of-sale systems and more.

Four new models round out the Datto switch family. These are:

DSW100-8P-2G, which includes 8 GbE copper ports, and 2 SFP optical ports

DSW100-24P-4X, which includes 24 GbE copper ports, and 4 SFP+ optical ports

DSW100-48P-4X, which includes 48 GbE copper ports, and 4 SFP+ optical ports

DSW250-8P-2X, which includes 8 2.5GbE copper ports, and 2 SFP+ optical ports

Datto switches complement their existing line of Wi-Fi access points, which support the latest high-performance Wi-Fi 6 standard, as well as their integrated secure router, which provides comprehensive firewall and routing needed for small- to medium-sized businesses.

Datto Secure Edge

Also, Datto is expanding global availability of their cloud-based secure remote access solution, Datto Secure Edge, which gives workers next-generation firewall protection from the cloud and advanced networking capabilities needed for today’s SaaS work environments.

Datto Secure Edge is a cloud-managed Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution that helps organisations achieve a zero trust security posture. In addition to next-gen cloud-based firewalling, Datto Secure Edge also provides seamless application control and web content filtering to protect users from web-based attacks and malware.

SaaS and web-based applications often suffer from slow response times when working outside the corporate office. Datto Secure Edge improves latency issues by prioritising SaaS and business application traffic to ensure remote and hybrid workers enjoy a seamless experience while on the road or at home.

Part of Kaseya‘s IT Complete platform, Datto’s networking gear is part of a new networking suite. The networking tools are being integrated with other products and Kaseya One to better address the challenges of do-it-all, multifunctional IT professionals. IT Complete offers one vendor with everything customers need; woven together to save time, smart enough to help get more done, and at an affordable price point.

Datto switches, Wi-Fi access points, secure routers and Secure Edge are available now.