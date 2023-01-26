Lupovis Prowl reduces time wasted investigating false positives

Lupovis has released Prowl, new platform capabilities designed to help security analysts automatically identify bot traffic from malicious human threat actors, to help reduce the time they waste investigating false positives.

False positives are flagged by security products that identify an innocent activity as a malicious attack. A high proportion of these alerts come from bots, and 75% of organisations spend an equal amount of time investigating false positives as they do real threats.

This puts a significant burden on already over-strained resources and prevents security teams from acting on real threats and improving enterprise cyber resilience.

Taking advantage of Prowl, MSSPs and security analysts can now send an IP address to Lupovis using a dedicated API, which will then automatically confirm whether the IP address is coming from a bot, or a human attacker.

The API also provides critical intelligence, feeding security analysts and MSSPs with information around the location of an attacker and information on their Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPs), enabling security teams to take appropriate action to prevent further attacks.

This saves significant time and means analysts can focus their time investigating and remediating real threats, while eliminating bot noise.

“While the volume of attacks organisations face continues to rise, the number of unfilled cybersecurity jobs also grows, so security teams cannot afford to waste their time investigating false positives, they simply do not have the resources,” said Xavier Bellekens, CEO of Lupovis.

“Through our new platform feature, security teams and MSSPs can overcome this burden and easily check IP addresses to identify if the traffic are bots, or if there are any indicators of intelligence, which would reveal it is a human adversary they are facing. This saves time, improves efficiency, and means time and money is going towards security issues that matter to businesses, not ones that should be ignored,” Bellekens continued.

Lupovis deploys decoys across the internet to carry out reconnaissance on threat actors. When criminals exploit the decoys, they are lured into thinking they have reached crown jewels, but in reality, Lupovis is monitoring their activity and gaining valuable intelligence on them – turning the hunter into the hunted.

Lupovis’s solutions dynamically engage attackers through a sequence of collaborative decoys that lure them through the network using adaptive narrative and manipulation techniques, while allowing Lupovis to learn more about their TTPs to help defenders better protect their assets.