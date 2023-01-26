Perimeter 81’s malware protection defends users from internet-borne threats

With continued transition to cloud services to support remote work, the threat of malware continues to grow, expanding each company’s attack surface. The first half of 2022 saw 2.8 billion malware attacks in which more than 270,000 “never-seen-before” malware variants were used, according to Sonicware’s mid-year report, up 45% from last year.

Perimeter 81 added malware protection to strengthen its security offering and better protect its customers from internet-borne risks.

Perimeter 81’s malware protection requires no set-up by administrators and protects against downloaded or web-embedded malware. It is activated when a user signs into the agent, and automatically applies an extra level of protection without impacting the user experience. Perimeter 81’s malware protection has the advantage of protecting users when connected to the corporate network as well as when accessing the internet directly.

Clients can use malware protection to secure their users from any internet-based threat like viruses, trojans, worms, rootkits, keyloggers, phishing, adware, spyware, and advanced persistent threats that can damage the organization via ransomware, extortion, data breaches, and more.

Perimeter 81’s malware protection employs a combination of continuously updated signature-based detection and advanced machine learning-based capabilities for identifying and blocking complex polymorphic and zero day attacks. Combined with existing web filtering, Perimeter 81 now offers more robust protection for users of all businesses and the corporate network from the perils of the Internet.

“Malware protection is increasingly important for organizations to arm themselves with so that they can avoid threats like HavanaCrypt,” said Amit Bareket, CEO at Perimeter 81. “This advances Perimeter 81’s converged network security offering to easily connect and secure any business network with a hardware-free, cloud-based service.”

When malware protection is active, Perimeter 81’s platform inspects web traffic (including file downloads, HTML, JavaScript, CSS, and more) and looks for potential malware before allowing access. If the traffic is cleared, it’s sent to the browser. If a threat is detected, it is blocked and users see a notification page. Administrators can see reports of blocked malware that can then be exported for further analysis.

Malware protection complements Perimeter 81’s converged network security offering, which includes Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Firewall as a Service (FWaaS), and web filtering on one platform with a single agent and unified management. Consolidating these services allows administrators to simplify operations with fewer tools and offer full network security.