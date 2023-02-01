Involta DRaaS+ secures critical business systems and data

Involta has introduced Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS+), a new, three-tiered model designed to deliver the right service level for securing essential business systems and data.

DRaaS+ allows Involta clients to choose their experience from a low-touch, infrastructure delivery-only model to a high-touch model, focused on regular validation and testing of the DR environment. With flexible compute consumption options of 100% commit, 50% commit and 25% commit, clients can optimize their spend in a predictable manner based on risk appetite and budget.

Business continuity is mission critical for today’s enterprises; however, research shows that 93% of companies that lost their data center for 10 days or more due to a disaster filed for bankruptcy within one year.

Half of the businesses that found themselves without data management for this same time period filed for bankruptcy immediately. Involta’s DRaaS+ offering is a next-generation service model that provides the level of service its customers have come to expect, with a focus on business outcomes rather than just on infrastructure delivery.

“Ensuring businesses can bounce back from a disruptive event is no small feat. Staggering numbers paint a gloomy picture where most businesses will simply not survive a catastrophic data loss,” comments Jim Buie, President and CEO of Involta.

“We are delighted to offer a full range of disaster recovery services designed to offer the level of support our enterprise customers need, all housed in Involta’s owned, purpose-built, enterprise-grade data centers,” Buie continued.

By utilizing software on Involta’s infrastructure, this solution will be available where and when it is most needed in the event of a natural disaster or cyber-attack.

Additional benefits include: