Keepit introduces backup and recovery solution for Power BI users

Keepit has launched its backup and recovery solution for Power BI. With the release of Keepit for Power BI, Keepit is extending its data protection service for Microsoft’s cloud solutions.

Power BI is the first of the Microsoft Power Platform services to be added to Keepit’s solutions, with support for Power Apps and Power Automate planned for later in 2023.

Keepit is the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) data protection specialist that fully covers Power BI.

Because Microsoft doesn’t provide native backup options for reports, dashboards, workspaces, and datasets in Power BI, businesses that rely on Power BI in their decision-making risk losing data if something goes wrong – such as accidental deletions, alterations, malicious deletion, file corruption or ransomware attacks – including losing data and metadata required for compliance reasons and to maintain business continuity.

Keepit’s protection for Power BI is secure and simple, and recovery of data is swift. With smart search and restore features, Keepit’s Power BI customers can restore multiple terabytes per day and get Power BI data back into its original location, along with original metadata and relationships.

Restore capabilities include:

In-place restore: Get data back to where it originally resided

Download: Download individual data objects or complete folders

Shareable Links: Provide users with a secure link to their data.

“Microsoft is currently investing heavily in the Power Platform, and Power BI is a major part of that platform,” said Paul Robichaux, Keepit’s Senior Director of Product Management and Microsoft MVP.

“Power BI is a market leader in the business intelligence space, and the business intelligence space is growing exponentially. With Keepit for Power BI, organizations can protect the data they use to drive their business decisions against data loss and downtime. Keepit is thrilled to add this product to our market-leading range of Microsoft cloud data protection solutions,” Robichaux concluded.