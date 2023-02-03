Radiant Logic acquires Brainwave GRC to strengthen security posture for customers

Radiant Logic and Brainwave GRC address a broad set of identity use cases, and the acquisition accelerates the companies’ shared vision of an Identity Data Fabric that uses the science of data to ensure the right information is in place to make the right policy decisions.

“Demand is increasing for cyber security, governance and compliance solutions that help companies address the continually evolving security threats, especially as regulatory environments and fines become more prevalent,” said Joe Sander, CEO of Radiant Logic.

“By joining forces with Brainwave we will be able to unlock tremendous value for current and future customers by unleashing the power of identity data to help truly transform an organization’s IT landscape. Our combined platform will allow organizations to add unprecedented agility and flexibility in their infrastructure and business processes, while improving business continuity and security posture and reducing the total cost of ongoing regulatory compliance and IAM or IGA programs,” Sander continued.

Cyril Gollain, CEO of Brainwave GRC, stated: “Merging with Radiant Logic is the natural next step for Brainwave GRC, providing transformative value for both our customers and employees alike. Together, this combined platform offers exceptional new insight into the role of identity data in the enterprise, and accelerates innovations in the area of analytics and IGA. We are delighted to benefit from Radiant Logic’s proven success, and when combined with our experience and reach in EMEA, it will allow us both to further expand and flourish.”

The acquisition will strengthen both Radiant Logic and Brainwave GRC’s respective market positions as identity, analytics and intelligence experts by offering a new data-centric governance capability and identity data intelligence platform.

By combining their capabilities into a single platform, customers can speed time-to-value by eliminating burdensome IGA deployments and focusing on what really matters to audit and compliance teams—getting the right data, which can be trusted, in a timely manner.

The identity analytics and intelligence insights resulting from Radiant Logic + Brainwave’s data-driven approach will give insight into near real-time user behavior within an enterprise environment, transforming how organizations detect cyberattacks, fraudulent activity, lateral movement from insider threats, and more.

Radiant + Brainwave is a combination that will provide a zero trust and identity-first security foundation for enhanced data security, reduced audit and compliance costs, and improved understanding and visibility of malicious activity.

Brainwave GRC has a strong reputation in helping companies across EMEA ensure compliance and protect their assets from fraud and cyber threats. Brainwave GRC provides essential Access Governance reports that include access risks, accounts, attestations, and out-of-the-box reports for major compliance frameworks—a common requirement in highly regulated markets.

Their light IGA capabilities complements Radiant Logic’s identity data management expertise, and is in-line with its strategic direction to expand its offerings in the IGA market segment.

“We have strived to provide the absolute best value to our customers and truly believe this future product integration will not only streamline IAM and IGA infrastructure, but bring the value of data science and advanced analytics to the identity space,” said John Pritchard, CPO, Radiant Logic.

“The Brainwave platform will be a core component in driving RadiantOne’s new identity intelligence capabilities, realizing the vision of an Identity Data Fabric,” Pritchard added.

“The winning combination of Radiant Logic and Brainwave will provide unmatched capabilities for an identity-first approach to security,” says Sebastien Faivre, CTO of Brainwave.

“We believe that by combining our background in identity analytics with Radiant’s identity data management expertise, we can deliver innovative new solutions utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities which can only be enhanced by ingesting the clean data from the RadiantOne platform,” Faivre continued.

Brainwave will maintain independent operations for the near-time, while both platforms continue to be supported, invested in, and integrated over time. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.