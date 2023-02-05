Gigamon names Chaim Mazal as CSO

Gigamon announced that Chaim Mazal has been named Chief Security Officer (CSO), joining the Gigamon executive leadership team and will report directly to President and CEO Shane Buckley.

Mr. Mazal will be responsible for global security, information technology, network operations, governance, risk, compliance, and internal business systems, as well as the security of Gigamon product offerings.

Prior to joining Gigamon, Mr. Mazal served in several executive leadership positions, most recently at Kandji as the SVP of technology and CISO. In his new position, Mr. Mazal will continue his involvement with the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) Foundation and maintain his seat on several advisory boards, including Cloudflare, Gitlab, and Lacework.

“As today’s threat landscape becomes ever-more dangerous, I am excited to join the Gigamon leadership team to help mitigate security threats internally and externally, as we tap into the expansive value we can deliver with our deep observability pipeline,” said Mazal. “I look forward to helping chart our course in making our customer’s hybrid cloud infrastructure more secure and resilient.”

The company has also announced the appointment of Sandhya Sagar as chief of staff (CoS), effective immediately. In this new role, Ms. Sagar will provide strategic and operational leadership to the executive leadership team and the broader organization.

Ms. Sagar brings more than 20 years of hands-on management experience to her role and has held positions of increasing responsibility and complexity, most recently as vice president of product operations at Gigamon. This newly created role will accelerate cross-functional alignment and help the company over-achieve its business objectives.

“On behalf of everyone at Gigamon, we are thrilled to welcome Sandhya and Chaim to the leadership team as we kick off 2023. Chaim’s impressive industry influence and passion for security will help us to fortify not only our internal security posture but also that of our customers, helping them to eliminate blind spots and secure their hybrid cloud infrastructure,” said Shane Buckley, president and CEO of Gigamon. “I look forward to leveraging Sandhya’s world-class operational expertise to improve alignment and focus on achieving our business objectives.”