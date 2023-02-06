Splashtop Antivirus powered by Bitdefender helps businesses protect their endpoints

Splashtop launched Splashtop Antivirus powered by Bitdefender, enabling MSPs and IT teams to protect their endpoints against threats with the benefit of a centralized management experience.

The latest offering elevates Splashtop’s commitment to protecting users on multiple fronts, from securing endpoints to enabling secure remote access from any device. Splashtop Antivirus powered by Bitdefender provides the anti-malware, antivirus, and other powerful security capabilities necessary to ensure today’s business endpoints are kept safe from modern cyber threats.

Available as an add-on to Splashtop subscriptions, the integrated functionality makes it even simpler for organizations, from small and medium-sized businesses to large enterprises, to consolidate their IT strategies, management, and costs with Splashtop.

“Empowering businesses with combined endpoint security, remote access and support that is easily managed is a powerful strategy to simplify IT,” said Mark Lee, CEO of Splashtop. “Through our expanded partnership with Bitdefender, we’re excited to deliver a top endpoint security solution that is now even more accessible to our customers.”

“Ransomware, credential stealers, phishing campaigns are all becoming more sophisticated and frequent as the threat landscape evolves,” said Jose Lopez, VP, Technology Licensing and Service Providers at Bitdefender. “Preventing threats from infiltrating environments is the first and most crucial measure for a strong cyber defense. We are pleased to partner with Splashtop to help businesses protect their digital assets through our industry leading cybersecurity technologies.”

Splashtop Antivirus powered by Bitdefender supports the company’s commitment to building a ‘single pane of glass’ solution, where customers see everything they need directly in the Splashtop web console. It allows customers to improve security capabilities while eliminating the need to use additional websites or consoles to access different solutions, easing the burden on IT staff. Built-in features all managed within the Splashtop single web console include: