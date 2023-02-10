Adaptive Shield and Datadog provide users with the ability to visualize SaaS security alerts

Adaptive Shield has partnered with Datadog to provide joint customers with the ability to stream and visualize SaaS security alerts from Adaptive Shield.

For all SaaS apps, users, and associated devices, the Adaptive Shield platform continuously monitors and immediately identifies problems and sends an alert.

It also provides actionable remediation information when any misconfiguration or security drift happens.

Datadog continuously monitors cloud applications and consolidates metrics, traces, logs, and more in a unified view to help organizations scale their cloud environments, troubleshoot potential issues, and provide their customers with excellent digital experiences.

“This partnership enables security teams to gain visibility, prioritize, and respond to SaaS security configuration drifts reported by Adaptive Shield’s platform within the Datadog dashboard,” said Gilad Walden, VP of Product at Adaptive Shield.

“This allows for easy and streamlined incident management for all connected SaaS apps,” Walden added.

Adaptive Shield is one of the first Datadog integrations to use OAuth, allowing users to authorize the application without having to enter API keys or application keys, helping to reduce risk and simplify the user experience.