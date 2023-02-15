DirectDefense promotes Christopher Walcutt to CSO

DirectDefense has unveiled that Christopher Walcutt has been promoted to Chief Security Officer (CSO), effective immediately. Walcutt will ensure consistent and high-quality information security management throughout the organization.

Additionally, he will partner with internal teams across all levels, including the C-suite and operations, to ensure that data is secure and protected within the organization.

Walcutt has more than two decades of experience in technology with a strong focus on information security, network design, and compliance. He is being promoted from vice president of strategy at DirectDefense, where he was responsible for driving long-term sustainable growth, establishing business partnerships in key industries, and expanding the company’s offerings and security services.

Walcutt is an advisor for NERC, ACEC, ECL, and AWWA, and was appointed to the SIA utilities advisory board in 2022. He also serves as a coach of the CyberPatriot Team NetRunners, which are two-time national finalists and 2016 National Champions.

This announcement comes on the heels of a successful growth year – the company nearly doubled its 2021 revenue within the professional services business unit and generated almost 100 percent year-over-year growth of its connected services offerings. The company will continue to build upon its foundation as a trusted partner.

“Chris possesses a unique understanding of the ever-changing security landscape, and the growing complexities that cybersecurity professionals face today. This knowledge has positioned our company for growth and allowed us to better serve key sectors including energy, financial services, higher-education, and manufacturing,” said Jim Broome, president and CTO at DirectDefense.

“Security is at the core of what we do. As CSO Chris will continue to demonstrate his commitment to maintaining a strong security posture and educating both our employees and the broader industry about the best steps to take to protect their most precious assets,” Broome added.