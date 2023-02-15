SynSaber OT PCAP Analyzer simplifies the network analysis process

SynSaber has launched OT PCAP Analyzer tool that allows users to view a high-level breakdown of the device and protocol information contained within a packet capture (PCAP) file.

SynSaber’s OT PCAP Analyzer provides visibility into a snapshot of your network segment. The tool works entirely in memory, allowing for detailed offline analysis of industrial PCAP files.

The OT PCAP Analyzer is designed with the operational technology (OT) security community in mind, from operators and plant managers to compliance managers and other cybersecurity-minded individuals.

Users upload a PCAP file and receive a visual breakdown of the network traffic and a complete list of the devices communicating within that snapshot of the network.

With the OT PCAP Analyzer, users can:

View device metadata, including IP addresses, vendor name, class (IT/OT), and subclass type (workstation, PLC, virtualization, etc.)

Identify protocols, protocol communications, and the directions of these communications

View a map of which devices are communicating with each other

Filter device view by time, protocol, CIDR, or manufacturer

“We created the OT PCAP Analyzer to simplify the network analysis process and give operators the ability to visualize their environment like never before,” says Benji Vesterby, Principal Engineer at SynSaber.

“The tool empowers analysts, auditors, and anyone tasked with maintaining industrial security to visually read and understand PCAP files without digging through raw network data for relevant information,” Vesterby added.