CompTIA collaborates with IBM to prepare more people for tech-related careers

CompTIA has reported that up to 2,000 people across the country, from communities that are underrepresented in technology, will be trained to work as technical support and help desk professionals as part of its new workforce development program.

CompTIA’s new program is in collaboration with IBM SkillsBuild. The program includes an online platform that is complemented by customized practical learning experiences delivered in collaboration with a global network of partners.

In addition to technical training including CompTIA A+ courses, the new program will deliver training that focuses on durable skills such as critical thinking, leadership, collaboration, and other professional proficiencies that enhance an individual’s likelihood of success.

“This program supports CompTIA’s mission of unlocking the potential of tech job seekers from all communities,” said Mark Plunkett, SVP of global solutions and services with CompTIA.

“CompTIA has a long-standing and ongoing commitment to building a robust tech workforce by helping individuals grow in confidence and unlock their potential to work in tech,” Plunkett added.

A vital part of the new program will be collaborating with employers and other private and government organizations to create and expand career development options and to establish a strong, sustainable pipeline of skilled workers. The program represents a host of opportunities for joint public-private funding.

“Government-funded workforce development programs can struggle to bring private sector partners to the table,” said Plunkett.

“This program is a collaboration with IBM from the private sector, combined with CompTIA’s not-for-profit mission so state and local agencies and community-based organizations with an interest in workforce development will have new opportunities to bring training programs to their communities,” Plunkett continued.

“We’re excited to collaborate with CompTIA to work toward making technology learning more accessible to everyone,” said Justina Nixon-Saintil, IBM Chief Impact Officer.

“Through our work with partners, we provide enhanced, free access to tech learning and workplace skills via IBM SkillsBuild. Together, we’re committed to investing in the future of tech talent across industries,” Nixon-Saintil added.