Styra Load empowers engineering teams to solve critical authorization problems

Styra Load advances the capabilities of Open Policy Agent (OPA), and alleviates the effects of data-heavy authorization while reducing infrastructure costs and increasing authorization performance for platform engineering teams.

Purpose-built for enterprises managing authorization with large data sets, Styra Load reduces CPU and memory consumption at the policy decision point and optimizes data distribution. Styra Load is a backwards-compatible distribution of OPA, using ten times less memory and 40% less CPU footprint.

Today, enterprise organizations are taking a policy-as-code approach to authorization as they strategically plan out their cloud-native journey.

Often starting with OPA, the industry’s de facto standard open-source policy engine, engineers deploy OPA to solve increasingly critical authorization problems but quickly face the next challenge of ever increasing data set sizes and performance demands.

These data-heavy authorization workloads are problematic and drive high operational costs and costly custom software development due to the fact that data is typically loaded into memory and replicated to every decision point.

“As enterprises continue to turn their sights on building new cloud-native applications, engineering teams are bogged down by data-heavy authorization and ever-rising infrastructure costs,” said Tim Hinrichs, CTO at Styra.

“Our goal with Styra Load is to help alleviate these issues by providing engineering teams scaling with OPA an opportunity to securely restructure their architecture around their essential, ever-growing data and improve performance, efficiency and time-to-market. We are committed to providing the best solutions for the growing OPA community to streamline operations for developers and engineering teams,” Hinrichs continued.

Styra Load is the enterprise-grade authorization engine built to provide resource-efficient performance for data-heavy workloads that can:

Reduce costs of data-heavy authorization: Reduce OPA’s memory overhead by 10x and gain the ability to get 40% more CPU throughput, at the policy decision point.

Natively connect to data sources without custom code – reduce development costs and get into production quickly. Minimize risk with powerful analysis: See business impact early with policy validation before enforcement and throughout the policy lifecycle, shrinking deployment failure, and costly security issues.

Styra Load provides out-of-the-box data source integrations so teams can connect to the data sources that inform their authorization logic and get to answering production authorization requests.

This new product has also been integrated with the Styra Declarative Authorization Service (DAS) Decision Replay feature, which is now offered as a live impact analysis available directly within Styra Load.