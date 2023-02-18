RSA Conference announces initial 2023 keynote speaker lineup

RSA Conference announced its initial lineup of keynote speakers for its upcoming Conference, taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco from April 24-27, 2023.

Speakers include Lisa Monaco, the Deputy Attorney of the United States, Rumman Chowdhury, a pioneer in the field of applied algorithmic ethics and Dr. Michio Kaku, one of the most widely recognized scientific figures in the world today, as well as dozens of prominent cybersecurity experts and innovators.

RSA Conference is where the industry convenes to participate in critical conversations about how to secure businesses, employees, and customers. Attendees will learn about the latest trends, master new skills, and listen to unique perspectives and inspiring real-life stories.

As in previous years, the Conference will support two keynote stages, with the West Stage featuring sponsor keynotes, panels and esteemed guest speakers, and the South Stage presenting highly coveted sessions from industry experts. Keynote stages open on Monday, April 24, 2023, and run through Thursday, April 27, 2023.

“This year’s keynote program sets the tone for the Conference by drawing inspiration from the theme, Stronger Together,” said Linda Gray Martin, SVP, RSA Conference. “The lineup includes vibrant personalities and creative thinkers who will share thought-provoking stories and innovative visions, all designed to spark important conversations that will make us think differently, bring us together and make us stronger as a community.”

To accommodate those who would like to view and engage with content online, RSA Conference is offering an On Demand Pass, which provides individuals access to West Stage Keynote live streaming plus session content from the traditional tracks within four hours of a session running live at RSAC 2023. Sponsor keynote sessions and select guest keynotes will also be available on demand.

Initial West Stage keynote speakers at RSA Conference 2023 include:

Initial South Stage keynote speakers at RSA Conference 2023 include: