RSA Conference announces initial 2023 keynote speaker lineup

RSA Conference announced its initial lineup of keynote speakers for its upcoming Conference, taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco from April 24-27, 2023.
Speakers include Lisa Monaco, the Deputy Attorney of the United States, Rumman Chowdhury, a pioneer in the field of applied algorithmic ethics and Dr. Michio Kaku, one of the most widely recognized scientific figures in the world today, as well as dozens of prominent cybersecurity experts and innovators.
RSA Conference is where the industry convenes to participate in critical conversations about how to secure businesses, employees, and customers. Attendees will learn about the latest trends, master new skills, and listen to unique perspectives and inspiring real-life stories.
As in previous years, the Conference will support two keynote stages, with the West Stage featuring sponsor keynotes, panels and esteemed guest speakers, and the South Stage presenting highly coveted sessions from industry experts. Keynote stages open on Monday, April 24, 2023, and run through Thursday, April 27, 2023.
“This year’s keynote program sets the tone for the Conference by drawing inspiration from the theme, Stronger Together,” said Linda Gray Martin, SVP, RSA Conference. “The lineup includes vibrant personalities and creative thinkers who will share thought-provoking stories and innovative visions, all designed to spark important conversations that will make us think differently, bring us together and make us stronger as a community.”
To accommodate those who would like to view and engage with content online, RSA Conference is offering an On Demand Pass, which provides individuals access to West Stage Keynote live streaming plus session content from the traditional tracks within four hours of a session running live at RSAC 2023. Sponsor keynote sessions and select guest keynotes will also be available on demand.
Initial West Stage keynote speakers at RSA Conference 2023 include:
- Poet Ali, Performer
- Sumit Dhawan, President, VMware
- Karen Eber, CEO, Eber Leadership Group
- Dr. Boaz Gelbord, SVP and CSO, Akamai
- Rohit Ghai, CEO, RSA
- Tom Gillis, SVP and GM, Security Business Group, Cisco
- Eric Idle, Co-Creator of Monty Python, Musician, and Writer
- Vasu Jakkal, Corporate VP, Microsoft Security Business
- Dr. Michio Kaku, Theoretical Physicist, Best-Selling Author
- Lee Klarich, CPO, Palo Alto Networks
- Claire Malone, Science Journalist
- Kevin Mandia, Mandiant CEO, Google Cloud Security
- Lisa Monaco, US Deputy Attorney General
- Mary O’Brien, GM, IBM Security
- Bryan Palma, CEO, Trellix
- Jeetu Patel, EVP and GM, Security & Collaboration, Cisco
- Dr. Matt Russo, Astrophysicist, University of Toronto
- The SANS Institute Panel: Heather Mahalik, DFIR Curriculum Lead, SANS Institute and Senior Director of Digital Intelligence, Cellebrite; Steven Sims, Offensive Operations Curriculum Lead and Fellow, SANS Institute; Katie Nickels, Certified Instructor and Director of Intelligence, SANS Institute and Red Canary; Johannes Ullrich, Ph.D., Dean of Research, SANS Institute; and Ed Skoudis, President, SANS Institute (Moderator)
- Hugh Thompson, Program Committee Chair, RSA Conference
Initial South Stage keynote speakers at RSA Conference 2023 include:
- Cristian Canton, Director, Responsible AI, Meta
- Lesley Carhart, Principal Industrial Incident Responder, Dragos
- John Carlin, Partner, Paul Weiss
- Rumman Chowdury, Founder, Bias Buccaneers
- Glenn Gerstell, Senior Adviser, Center for Strategic & International Studies
- Preston Golson, Director, Brunswick Group
- Siobhan Gorman, Partner, Brunswick Group
- Niloofar Razi Howe, Senior Operating Partner, Energy Impact Partners
- Robert Huber, CSO, Tenable
- Tanya Janca, CEO, We Hack Purple
- Ram Shankar Siva Kumar, Data Cowboy, Microsoft; Harvard
- George Kurtz, CEO, CrowdStrike
- Chandra McMahon, SVP & CSO, CVS Health
- Lily Hay Newman, Senior Writer, WIRED Magazine
- Phyllis Schneck,VP & CISO, Northrop Grumman
- Bruce Schneier, Security Technologist, Researcher, and Lecturer, Harvard Kennedy School
- Michael Sentonas, CTO, CrowdStrike
- Suzanne Spaulding, Commissioner, Cyberspace Solarium, Center for Strategic International Studies (CSIS)
- Wendi Whitmore, SVP, Palo Alto Networks