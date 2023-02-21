How advancing cyber education can help fill workforce gaps

The ongoing cybersecurity skills shortage is a critical issue plaguing organizations and causing serious problems. The lack of trained and qualified professionals in the field has resulted in numerous security breaches, leading to the loss of large amounts of money.

In this Help Net Security video, José-Marie Griffiths, President of Dakota State University, discusses how this shortage is not just a mere inconvenience but a major threat compromising the safety and security of companies and putting the sensitive information of their clients and customers at risk.

With each passing day, the consequences of this shortage become more and more severe, making it imperative for organizations to take immediate action and find ways to address this critical challenge.