Bitdefender Premium Security Plus detects threats across multiple operating systems

Bitdefender has unveiled Bitdefender Premium Security Plus, a new security suite that provides threat prevention and detection, a fully featured password manager to keep credentials safe, secure virtual private network (VPN) for online privacy, and 24/7 digital identity protection monitoring.

The suite introduces the Identity Protection Score service for European and Australian consumers that analyzes personal data breach history to determine how much of their sensitive data is available online, what their personal risk level is, and what corrective steps are needed to better protect their identity.

Consumer surveys reveal that 33% of Europeans have experienced identity theft, making it the second-most common type of fraud in Europe and causing more than €24 billion in financial damages in recent years.

Online data breaches remain a prevalent source of identity theft, with more than 22 billion data records publicly exposed in breaches worldwide in 2021 alone. Yet, consumers continue to reuse passwords across online accounts and fewer than 30% use a VPN in their personal lives to secure web traffic and protect privacy when connecting to WiFi networks.

“As more daily activities are conducted online – from personal banking and finance, to shopping, telehealth and paying taxes – cybercriminals are increasing efforts to steal or hold valuable data for ransom,” said Ciprian Istrate, SVP of operations, Consumer Solutions Group at Bitdefender.

“The frequency of data breaches is driving consumer demand for real-time updates on how safe their identity and personal information is online. Bitdefender Premium Security Plus delivers complete peace of mind through advanced cybersecurity protection that prevents threats such as malware and phishing, while actively protecting the integrity of personal data from theft and misuse,” Istrate continued.

Bitdefender Premium Security Plus is a comprehensive security suite that incorporates Total Security antivirus, Password Manager, Premium VPN, and Bitdefender Digital Identity Protection to protect consumers across computers and mobile devices.

It prevents, detects and remediates cyber threats across multiple operating systems including Windows, macOS, Android and iOS.

It features the Identity Protection Score for European consumers, a proprietary feature that continuously monitors and reports on how data breaches may have affected their online identity and ways to mitigate damage.

This “health” score is calculated by analyzing the user’s data breach exposure, including the number of data breaches they are linked to and the type of information compromised.

Key features of Bitdefender Premium Security Plus: