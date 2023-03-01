CIS Hardened Images List

Your technology is always changing, and you often play catchup to secure it. This isn’t easy in the cloud when you share security responsibility with the cloud service providers (CSP). You need to know what’s changing so that you can best ensure security in the cloud.

CIS Hardened Images are virtual machine (VM) images that are pre-configured to meet the robust security recommendations of the associated CIS Benchmark. They provide users with a secure, on-demand, and scalable computing environment.

CIS Hardened Images are available on major cloud service provider marketplaces.