Radiant Logic’s redesigned platform helps organizations improve their overall security posture

Radiant Logic announced redesigned Identity Data Platform, offering an identity-first approach to security and business decisions.

To drive confident policies, enterprises need real-time access to a tremendous amount of data, synchronized across hybrid and complex environments. It must be accurate, available in real time, and presented in a meaningful way. The next generation of Radiant solutions offer a re-imagined approach to identity data management, with advanced identity observability and visualization capabilities, all built on an extensible API layer and available as a SaaS offering.

These new innovations directly respond to the need for high-quality, real-time identity data to serve the enterprise. In a recent report, Gartner wrote “Increasing demands on IAM infrastructure require higher levels of automation and more sophisticated use of identity data and identity configuration data.” With up to 84% of breaches being identity-related, and the average enterprise managing more than 20 identities per user, harnessing and leveraging the power of identity data has never been more critical.

“All business processes involve either authentication, authorization or personalization–and identity data is at the heart of each of these decisions,” says John Pritchard, CPO. “Access management policy is becoming more and more decentralized across the edge, applications and data, increasing the importance of identity data that powers these decision points. With our new observability and data science offerings, IAM leaders and practitioners will have new insight into possible security gaps and IAM inefficiencies in their organizations.”

Throughout 2023, Radiant Logic will deliver unparalleled abilities for organizations to automate their identity data analysis to understand the health and quality of the identity data. Offering identity observability, Radiant will be able to discover and alert on identity anomalies caused by outliers, incorrect group entitlements, and role assignments. Through intelligence and automation processes that address identity data quality issues, organizations can flag potential issues that measurably improve their overall security posture and accelerate the move to identity-first security.

With Radiant Logic’s new capabilities, organizations will soon be able to access new insights into their data with the following:

Actionable identity observability : Adds visibility across all identities and related objects to help organizations easily improve data quality to improve security posture and minimize risk. New visual templates and data science tooling makes it easy to spot anomalies, and provide insights to make Zero Trust a reality.

: Adds visibility across all identities and related objects to help organizations easily improve data quality to improve security posture and minimize risk. New visual templates and data science tooling makes it easy to spot anomalies, and provide insights to make Zero Trust a reality. Easy-to-use identity manager : Enables helpdesks to accurately identify users and provide password reset and other self-service tasks to minimize the overall resource burden.

: Enables helpdesks to accurately identify users and provide password reset and other self-service tasks to minimize the overall resource burden. Enhanced user experience : Makes identity data easily accessible with low-code/no-code data modeling and API-first extensibility, allowing non-technical users and developers to access only the identity information needed for their task, and reducing the skills required for configuration and ongoing maintenance.

: Makes identity data easily accessible with low-code/no-code data modeling and API-first extensibility, allowing non-technical users and developers to access only the identity information needed for their task, and reducing the skills required for configuration and ongoing maintenance. Seamless cloud-native SaaS deployment: Provides a fully managed, single-tenant SaaS offering for organizations which minimizes resources required to deploy and manage RadiantOne for faster time-to-value, reduced ongoing maintenance, and greater ease of use.

Upon the close of the Brainwave GRC acquisition, Radiant plans to leverage identity analytics driven by advanced AI/ML as a core capability. By combining these new capabilities into a single solution, customers can leverage identity data science to speed time-to-value for IGA deployments and simplify user access decisions.

“The fusion of Radiant Logic’s identity data fabric and Brainwave GRC’s identity risk capability creates a powerful new kind of identity platform, a real game changer,” says John Horn, Director, Cybersecurity Practice at the Aite Novarica Group. “CISOs and technology leaders at financial service firms can utilize Radiant to achieve transformational zero trust outcomes, dramatically improved visibility into anomalous behavior, and meaningful operational efficiencies. Identity data is the heart of the modern digital enterprise. Radiant Logic has risen to a market leader.”

The Spring 2023 release, available in March, debuts RadiantOne in a fully managed, single-tenant SaaS environment.