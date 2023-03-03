ThreatHunter.ai FIRST EYES helps organizations mitigate cyber threats

ThreatHunter.ai launched FIRST EYES, a solution intended to aid organizations lacking strong cybersecurity measures in handling possible threats and defending against the increasing frequency of cyber assaults.

FIRST EYES presents a timely addition to existing cybersecurity protocols, given the recent upsurge in cyber threats. It delivers simple integration, scalability, and personalized solutions that enable organizations to enhance their protection against potential risks.

“Our team is committed to helping customers effectively manage potential cyber threats,” said James McMurry, CEO of ThreatHunter.ai.

“With the launch of FIRST EYES, we are providing an essential set of tools to help organizations stay protected against the ever-increasing threats,” McMurry added.

ThreatHunter.ai FIRST EYES program

The FIRST EYES program offers organizations real-time monitoring and detection, advanced threat intelligence and analysis, and customized solutions to meet each organization’s unique cybersecurity needs.

With the support of ThreatHunter.ai’s team of cybersecurity experts and advanced technology, FIRST EYES becomes the customer’s the first line of defense, monitoring their systems and logs and making recommendations for changes or mitigations that need to occur to keep them protected.

“As cyber threats continue to rise, it’s critical that organizations take steps to protect themselves,” said Ethan Coulter, CTO of ThreatHunter.ai.

“FIRST EYES offers a comprehensive solution to managing cyber threats, helping organizations stay ahead of the latest threats and mitigate potential risks,” Coulter continued.

“We’re excited to offer organizations the support and expertise they need to manage cyber threats,” said Evan Tremper, VP of Sales at ThreatHunter.ai.

“With FIRST EYES, we’re providing an essential program to help organizations stay protected against potential cyber attacks,” Tremper added.

ThreatHunter.ai encourages organizations to take urgent action to protect themselves against the increasing threats in the cybersecurity landscape.