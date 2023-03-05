Akamai acquires Ondat to strengthen its cloud computing offerings

Akamai Technologies reached a definitive agreement to acquire Ondat, a cloud-based storage technology provider with a Kubernetes-native platform for running stateful applications anywhere at scale.

Ondat’s technology delivers persistent storage directly onto any Kubernetes cluster for running business-critical, stateful applications safely across any public, private and hybrid clouds. The acquisition of Ondat’s cloud storage technology and its industry-recognized talent is intended to strengthen Akamai’s cloud computing offerings.

“Last month we shared details of Akamai Connected Cloud, the world’s most distributed platform for cloud computing, security, and content delivery,” said Adam Karon, COO and GM, Cloud Technology Group, Akamai Technologies. “Storage is a key component of cloud computing and Ondat’s technology will enhance Akamai’s storage capabilities, allowing us to offer a fundamentally different approach to cloud that integrates core and distributed computing sites with a massively scaled edge network.”

Ondat’s employees, including founder and chief technology officer Alex Chircop, will join Akamai’s cloud computing business.

Akamai Connected Cloud is a massively distributed edge and cloud platform for cloud computing, security, and content delivery that keeps applications and experiences closer and threats farther away. Akamai’s cloud computing services enable developers to build, run and secure highly performant workloads closer to wherever businesses and users connect online.

In building out Akamai Connected Cloud, Akamai is adding core and distributed sites on top of the same underlying backbone that powers its edge network today — spanning more than 4,100 locations across 134 countries. More specifically, Akamai is placing compute, storage, database and other services closer to large population, industry and IT centers.

Ondat, headquartered in London, U.K., is a privately funded company. The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Akamai anticipates no material impact to the company’s financial guidance for 2023 as a result of the transaction.