New Kensington privacy screens protect against visual hacking

Kensington has expanded its robust portfolio of data protection solutions with the launch of three new privacy screens.

The SA270 Privacy Screen for Studio Display (K50740WW), SA240 Privacy Screen for iMac 24” (K55170WW), and MagPro Elite Magnetic Privacy Screen for MacBook Air 2022 (K58374WW), expand Kensington’s extensive portfolio of privacy screens that enable businesses to reduce the potential loss of confidential and sensitive data through visual hacking from laptops and computer screens.

Hybrid and remote working policies have expanded the workplace from single, easy-to-secure office environments, to virtually any location, such as homes, coffee shops, and public transportation, where information displayed on a laptop or mobile device can be seen or photographed by anybody in the vicinity.

According to the findings of a visual hacking experiment conducted by the Ponemon Institute in 2016, confidential data was accessed in more than 90% of cases where a screen was exposed.

The experiment also found that in half of those incidents, it only took 15 minutes to harvest sensitive data, and half of the incidents resulted from the lack of screen protection.

Kensington privacy screens reduce the risk of exposing sensitive and valuable information to unwanted viewers, enabling users to work comfortably and confidently whether working in the office, at home, or on the road.

Easy to install, detach, and reattach, Kensington privacy screens limit viewing angles, reduce harmful blue light by up to 22%, ease eye strain, and diminish glare while helping to protect the screen from scratches, dust and smudges.

Benefits and features of the Kensington privacy screens

Limits Viewing Angle – Field of vision is narrowed to +/- 30 degrees, enabling users to work in their usual working position while keeping the information on the screen private and reducing the chances of a visual data breach in the office or in public settings.

Blue Light Reduction – Filters out harmful rays by up to 30%, easing eye strain and reducing the chances of blue light interrupting natural sleep patterns.

Low Reflective Coating – Reduces glare from outside light sources for improved viewing clarity.

Reversible Viewing – One side has a matte finish to reduce glare and fingerprints. The other side is glossy and provides a clearer view of the monitor.

Seamless Magnetic Attachment – MagPro Elite Magnetic Privacy Screens for MacBook conveniently and easily attach to, and detach from, the MacBook frame without the use of adhesives. Even with the privacy screen attached, the MacBook can close completely to enter sleep mode.

Kensington’s family of privacy screens for MacBook, iMac and Studio Display include:

SA270 Privacy Screen for Studio Display (K50740WW)

SA240 Privacy Screen for iMac 24” (K55170WW)

MagPro Elite Magnetic Privacy Screen for MacBook Air 2022 (K58374WW)

MagPro Elite Magnetic Privacy Screen for MacBook 13” (K64490WW)

MagPro Elite Magnetic Privacy Screen for MacBook Pro 14” (K58370WW)

MagPro Elite Magnetic Privacy Screen for MacBook Pro 16” (K58371WW)

“While the implementation of hybrid and remote work policies can provide greater flexibility and increased productivity for businesses and their employees, the ability to conduct work in public spaces such as coffee shops and on public transportation greatly increases the chance that a company’s confidential or sensitive data may be compromised,” stated Santiago Del Portillo, Global Sales Engineer at Kensington.

“As an increasing percentage of the workforce shifts to remote work policies, businesses understand the challenges of this new normal and are taking proactive steps to protect their businesses through the increasing deployment of privacy screens and other data protection solutions,” DelPortillo concluded.