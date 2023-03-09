11:11 Managed Backup for Cohesity secures on-premises data

11:11 Systems has announced general availability of 11:11 Managed Backup for Cohesity, a fully managed service for on-premises data protection.

By combining Cohesity’s solution deployed on-site with 11:11’s onboarding, configuration and ongoing management, customers get comprehensive protection from a secure, scalable backup offering in a single, seamless solution. In the event of a ransomware attack, customers can quickly recover at scale.

To address the evolving landscape of cyber threats, 11:11 offers security and protection for an organization’s data, no matter where it lives. Many legacy, on-site backup solutions are complicated to maintain, draining valuable time and resources.

With 11:11 Managed Backup for Cohesity, built on Cohesity DataProtect, customers can take backup management off their to-do lists and free up valuable internal resources. With integrated ransomware protection, an organization’s mission critical data remains secure, while also freeing their IT teams to focus on delivering business value.

“A growing number of organizations want a turnkey backup-as-a-service solution,” said Justin Giardina, CTO, 11:11 Systems.

“For businesses facing rapid growth and expansion, a lack of hardware or internal resources, and the looming risk of data loss due to cybercrime, 11:11 Managed Backup for Cohesity can address these challenges while saving on costs. The powerful combination of 11:11 and Cohesity offers a scalable solution for customers looking for the benefits of fully managed onsite data protection,” Giardina continued.

11:11 Managed Backup for Cohesity offers many benefits, including:

Free up the IT team to innovate. The fully managed service allows customers to rest assured that backup management is off their plate. Workload integrations, policy modifications and data restoration capabilities enable 11:11 to respond quickly, while backup job monitoring provides peace of mind that the system is tuned for peak performance.

Launch backup management with ease and confidence. 11:11's onboarding services cover the full breadth of configuration and the simple deployment of the Cohesity applications, including a full inventory of protected workloads and their permissions, verification of existing infrastructure, and more.

Never wait for restored data again. The Cohesity multicloud DataProtect platform features rapid recovery, even for large data volumes. With stringent recovery point (RPO) and recovery time objectives (RTO), customers can quickly gain access to business-critical data.

Stay up-to-date with minimal disruptions or downtime. Cohesity's cluster-based architecture translates to incredibly high resiliency. Updating the software is a breeze, which means customers can always leverage the latest capabilities and protections without needing to dedicate valuable time and resources from internal teams to manage.

“Reliable backup is a critical component of data security and business continuity in light of the continuous threats of cyberattack,” said Chris Kent, VP, Product and Solutions Marketing at Cohesity.

“Service providers like 11:11 Systems are ideal partners to help businesses dramatically improve their security posture. With rapid, efficient backup from Cohesity, 11:11 offers a proven, innovative solution to help their customers reduce risk from cyberattacks,” Kent concluded.