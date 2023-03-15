Startpage enhances search features to make privacy accessible to anyone

Startpage’s latest enhancements include private local in-map results, knowledge panels and instant answers, providing users with a more intuitive search experience while also prioritizing user privacy. They also feature what every user wants, fewer ads.

Search results now incorporate information from a host of new partners, including Microsoft Bing, MapQuest, HERE Technologies, Tomorrow.io, and Search Expander.

Startpage collaborated closely with partners to develop custom implementations that align with the platform’s unique privacy commitment.

In working with Microsoft, Startpage is now incorporating Microsoft Bing search results and ads within some results pages, using a custom-built private search solution developed by the two companies over the course of the past two years.

“We’re making online privacy easy and accessible to anyone,” said Startpage GM Alexandra Kubiak. “These exciting search enhancements will better help people find the information they need quickly and without losing Startpage’s protection.”