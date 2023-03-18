DataRobot releases AI Platform 9.0 to deliver value-driven AI

DataRobot has released DataRobot AI Platform 9.0, along with deeper partner integrations, AI Accelerators, and redesigned service offerings, all centered on helping organizations derive measurable value from their AI investments.

“AI has the potential to enhance every aspect of business transactions and human interactions to improve how we live and work,” said Debanjan Saha, CEO of DataRobot.

“Since our founding, we have been 100% focused on helping enterprises realize measurable value from AI by offering an AI lifecycle platform designed to solve business problems, and the applied AI expertise to help customers envision what’s possible – and achieve it,” Saha continued.

The DataRobot AI Platform allows customers to leverage value-driven AI, an approach that improves how organizations run, grow and optimize their business. With the new and expanded platform capabilities announced today, DataRobot is enhancing the key features and functionalities trusted by global organizations and relied on by nearly half of the Fortune 50.

“DataRobot’s rich machine learning blueprints, feature engineering methods and explainability features amongst others make it a cornerstone in BMW Group’s AI Platform to scale AI adoption,” said Marc Neumann, Head of AI Platform BMW Group.

“We use DataRobot for rapid exploration and development of AI models while adhering to the code of ethics for safe and trustworthy AI,” Neumann continued.

The breakthrough innovations inside the DataRobot AI Platform include capabilities that facilitate:

Rapid experimentation and value identification using Workbench, DataRobot’s brand new collaborative experimentation experience. Workbench, equipped with integrated managed Notebooks, supports users with both code-first and no-code approaches and the full spectrum of data science capabilities.

using Workbench, DataRobot’s brand new collaborative experimentation experience. Workbench, equipped with integrated managed Notebooks, supports users with both code-first and no-code approaches and the full spectrum of data science capabilities. Reduced enterprise risk and barriers to production through well-architected guard rails — from bias mitigation, centralized model monitoring, to automated model compliance documentation of both DataRobot and non-DataRobot models.

through well-architected guard rails — from bias mitigation, centralized model monitoring, to automated model compliance documentation of both DataRobot and non-DataRobot models. Tremendous value, right from the outset with AI Accelerators and new AI services packages that provide customers with years of DataRobot’s AI expertise to jumpstart AI projects and results.

“Before DataRobot, our process was very manual – we had success in pockets but our scale was limited,” said Luke Bunge, Data Science Project Manager at Polaris Inc.

“Polaris is growing rapidly, and DataRobot is key to allowing us to scale and expand ML across business units, making our existing team much more productive and driving the most possible value with AI. The DataRobot AI Platform significantly accelerates our speed of experimentation and makes it easier for the team to consistently iterate, find insights and share them with business stakeholders, and maintain value while in production,” Bunge continued.

With the latest release, DataRobot AI Platform Single-Tenant SaaS is now available on AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, ensuring customers with stringent security and compliance requirements get all the benefits of a managed DataRobot service.

For on-premises and private cloud customers, DataRobot now supports Red Hat OpenShift for faster installations and deployments that integrate with existing enterprise IT investments.

DataRobot also unveiled a newly announced partnership with SAP, designed to help businesses make the most of their existing investments. The SAP partnership will help enterprises to leverage business data from SAP HANA Cloud and other third-party data sources to build custom machine learning models in DataRobot and embed them into SAP application stack.

“To succeed with AI, enterprises need a solution that will work within their existing infrastructure and investments,” said Ritu Jyoti, group VP, Worldwide Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Automation Research at IDC.

“With its platform and integration enhancements that make it easy for customers to deploy in their preferred environment, DataRobot has demonstrated leadership within a crowded market. Their compliance and governance is also uniquely positioned to drive value for customers today,” Jyoti continued.

Looking at the next generation of AI technology, DataRobot is innovating with the generative AI technology from the Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to modernize both the code-first notebook experience for experimentation through assisted code generation, and the collaboration experience between the data scientist and business stakeholder with an automated and interactive insight interpretation.