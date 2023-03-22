Why you should treat ChatGPT like any other vendor service

Although OpenAI is an established organization with many years of experience promoting and developing AI systems, the relative immaturity of the ChatGPT application, combined with the lack of security assurance available for OpenAI, can put organizations at risk.

In this Help Net Security video, Meghan Maneval, Director of Technical Product Management, Reciprocity, discusses why companies considering the utilization of ChatGPT internally must ensure the tool and the provider undergo the same third-party risk management process as any other application.

It’s essential to consider what outcomes the tool will bring to the organization and how those outcomes affect operations to determine if the risk is worth the reward.