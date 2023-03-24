Why organizations shouldn’t fold to cybercriminal requests

Organizations worldwide pay ransomware fees instead of implementing solutions to protect themselves. The ransom is just the tip of the iceberg regarding the damage a ransomware attack can wreak.

In this Help Net Security video, Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO at EasyDMARC, discusses how domain authentication tools such as DKIM, SPF, and DMARC can help mitigate risk and limit the number of phishing attacks, identifying fraudulent messages before they even hit the receiver’s inbox and making organizations a less attractive target. Sadly, these tools remain widely under-adopted.

There is no need for organizations to bend to the will of cybercriminals. The only thing paying ransoms will guarantee the payday they’re looking for, encouraging them to continue similar attacks in the future. The permanent solution is patching the main pathways cybercriminals use to breach our defenses in the first place – and that starts with our email inboxes.