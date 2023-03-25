McAfee and Mastercard expand partnership to improve security for small businesses

McAfee has expanded partnership with Mastercard to offer Mastercard Business cardholders automatic savings on online protection solutions from McAfee through Mastercard Easy Savings.

According to the latest FBI Internet Crime Report, malicious cyber activity resulted in more than $10 billion in losses in 2022, with a large portion of this affecting small businesses. Small and medium-sized companies often rely on credit cards for daily financing.

Providing Mastercard Business cardholders with savings on security technology solutions is essential to help safeguard business owners and their companies from cyberattacks.

McAfee is the first and only cybersecurity partner for Easy Savings, expanding its existing partnership with Mastercard, which started with McAfee Total Protection for Mastercard – 5 Devices and McAfee Total Protection for Mastercard – 10 Devices cardholder offerings in the U.S.

“Running a business is no easy feat, especially with the fast-evolving threat landscape and growing prevalence of cyberattacks,” said Pedro Gutierrez, SVP Global Sales at McAfee.

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Mastercard to make our industry-leading solutions more accessible to its small business cardholders so they can stay secure and focus on their companies,” Gutierrez added.

Mastercard Easy Savings makes it easier for small business owners to run, grow and secure their businesses by providing rebates on everyday business expenses across categories that matter most.