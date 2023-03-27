Prioritizing data security amid workforce disruptions

Businesses have faced massive disruptions in their workforce – many are requesting employees return to the office, and layoffs are rattling several industries. This disruption in the workforce can open organizations up to significant security breaches.

In this Help Net Security video, Chris Wey, President of Data Modernization at Rocket Software, discusses the risks organizations face and the steps they can take to mitigate disruption.

Everything from trade secrets to customer data to financial information can be put at risk if an employee saves that data on personal drives. Organizations face losing customers and damaging their reputations if they tempt fate by not taking data management seriously.