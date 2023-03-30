Bitwarden Secrets Manager secures, controls, and manages infrastructure secrets

Bitwarden has launched the open beta of Bitwarden Secrets Manager, designed to centrally secure and manage highly sensitive authentication credentials within privileged developer and DevOps environments.

Development teams work across applications and multi-cloud infrastructures, using different tools and platforms. This leads to distributed secrets – API tokens, keys, passwords, credentials, certificates, and more – that are difficult to manage and control, or hard-coded into source code files.

Existing solutions have steep learning curves and are unwieldy for many teams. The implications are serious: According to the GitLab Security Trends analysis, 18% of projects hosted on GitLab were vulnerable to leaked secrets. In a separate GitGuardian report, 5 million credentials and other secrets get leaked on GitHub every year.

For developer, DevOps, and IT teams, Bitwarden Secrets Manager provides a singular, simple, and convenient way to secure, control, and manage secrets. The new offering, now in beta, builds on the same trusted open source, zero knowledge, and end-to-end encryption foundation featured in the company’s industry-leading password management offering.

Bitwarden already protects millions of individuals and businesses by securing their online credentials and critical information. Today, Bitwarden extends its zero knowledge, end-to-end encryption model, setting new standards on how developers manage infrastructure secrets.

Earlier this year, Bitwarden announced the acquisition of Passwordless.dev, which lets developers easily integrate passwordless authentication and passkeys into their software. Bitwarden Passwordless.dev is also currently in beta. These new offerings underscore the Bitwarden commitment to help everyone stay more secure at work and at home.