Netskope and Zoom collaborate to improve security posture and maintaining compliance

Netskope has unveiled new integrations with Zoom Video Communications (Zoom) that connect Netskope’s Borderless SD-WAN and SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) with Zoom UCaaS to deliver connectivity and security solutions for effective user collaboration.

Through these Netskope integrations, organizations using Zoom can now enhance the user experience while staying compliant with privacy and security regulations.

Unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) users often struggle with low reliability, high latency, and network disruption, all of which limit worker productivity. In addition, organizations face security challenges, including risks coming from users and sites that communicate directly over the internet, compliance with critical privacy regulations, and the complexity and inefficiency present in many branch and remote access solutions.

To solve these challenges, Netskope Borderless SD-WAN enables highly reliable, optimized access to Zoom by automatically identifying and prioritizing Zoom connections, and improving network performance with on-demand remediation.

Netskope also simplifies remote maintenance of Zoom Phone behind Netskope SASE Gateway with built-in secure inbound access service. In addition, Netskope SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) continuously monitors Zoom environments to discover and remediate any misconfigurations that could weaken security, helping maintain compliance with industry standards and regulations.

“As a world leading UCaaS provider, Zoom continues to prioritize security coupled with a seamless user experience to make sure that our customers realize the productivity they need, whenever and wherever work happens,” said Brendan Ittelson, Zoom CTO.

“Zoom can deliver top-notch connection, performance, and security in partnership with Netskope’s fully converged, context-aware SD-WAN and SSPM,” Ittelson added.

Optimizing Zoom connectivity

Netskope Borderless SD-WAN helps ensure reliable, optimized access to Zoom and delivers consistent high-performance access for users working from home, or from a branch office, or from a non-office location such as a coffee shop.

As part of the Netskope platform, Borderless SD-WAN employs a unique approach to deliver performance while simplifying overall operations.

Netskope Borderless SD-WAN:

Provides full visibility and ML-driven insights with application and real-time path monitoring

Includes Netskope quality of experience (QoE) smart defaults for over 60,000 applications, and automatically identifies and prioritizes Zoom sub-applications

Improves Network performance with on-demand remediation, sub-second failover, and cloud-onramp to Zoom

Simplifies remote maintenance of Zoom Phone behind Netskope SASE Gateway with built-in secure inbound access service

Provides unified policy with a consistent experience for users across remote users, branches, and multi-cloud

Maximizing Zoom performance with consistent QoE

Netskope Borderless SD-WAN can easily identify Zoom Meeting, Zoom Phone, and Zoom Room connectors among traffic from tens of thousands of different workloads regularly egressing from an organization’s network.

Netskope offers smart defaults that automatically prioritize traffic and minimize latency, jitter, and loss to deliver consistent quality of experience. Netskope Borderless SD-WAN also ensures application performance without compromising payload security, even over a single, unstable broadband internet connection.

Strengthening security posture and maintaining compliance

Tight integration with Zoom APIs enables Netskope SSPM to provide visibility and insights into configuration settings, compliance status, and security posture. Netskope SSPM supports a broad collection of rules and compliance standards out-of-the-box, as well as the ability to add custom rules based on the data that Netskope gathers about connected Zoom accounts.

Compliance administrators can modify and deploy policies to detect violations based on popular benchmarks and standards such as CIS, HIPAA, PCI, CSA, GDPR, AIPCA, ISO, and more. Security alerts include actionable remediation instructions to quickly bring Zoom deployments back into compliance and close any remaining security gaps.

“Like so many organizations, we rely on Zoom communications for daily business use and productivity,” said Timothy Johnson, Assistant VP of ITS Operations, A.T. Still University.

“The ability to maintain security, maximize the user experience, and minimize disruptions caused by latency, jitter, and loss between users and apps on unstable links with advanced remediation capabilities of Netskope’s Borderless SD-WAN solution are what this compelling integration between Netskope and Zoom expertly delivers,” Johnson continued.

“Together, Netskope and Zoom provide organizations with the ability to deliver the collaboration experience users are expecting, while doing it in a secure way that does not interrupt business and helps them stay compliant with industry standards and regulations,” said Parag Thakore, SVP, Borderless SD-WAN, Netskope.

“We are proud to work with Zoom and together look forward to a continued expansion of how our solutions integrate,” Thakore concluded.