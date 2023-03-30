Spera raises $10 million to equip cybersecurity teams with the visibility and risk contextualization

Spera has revealed $10 million in seed funding led by YL Ventures, with participation from notable security and go-to-market leaders, prominent angel investors and serial entrepreneurs from leading enterprises including Google, Palo Alto Networks, Akamai, Zendesk, Zscaler and others.

Founded by cybersecurity veterans Dor Fledel, CEO and Ariel Kadyshevitch, CTO, Spera is the Identity Security Posture Management solution delivering end-to-end identity attack surface management, risk reduction and identity threat prevention, detection and response.

According to IBM’s Cost of a Data Breach report, identity-based attacks involving compromised credentials and phishing were the two most common and costly attack vectors of 2022.

While ongoing cloud and SaaS adoption helps enterprises operate more efficiently, it also compounds existing risks and increases an already expansive attack surface. Most enterprises struggle with loosely managed identities and stale, over-privileged accounts that attackers leverage for malicious activities.

Legacy Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions do not provide data-driven analysis, context and remediation of this chaos, which leads to lagging security processes and inter-organizational friction. As a result, security professionals lack the context and insights they need to build an effectively secured identity perimeter.

“Spera clearly zeroed in on one of today’s main CISO priorities and pain points, given the remarkable number of customers they’ve closed while still in stealth,” said John Brennan, senior partner at YL Ventures.

“We’ve been bullish on the identity space for a while now, in light of the consistent feedback from our network that despite a massive allocation of budget to IAM solutions, existing IAM tools failed to deliver on their promise. Spera is changing the industry’s entire approach to identity, delivering a platform that is a single source of contextualized identity-related risk,” Brennan continued.

Spera’s platform creates a real-time, continuously updated, risk and context-based inventory of identities and access across cloud and on-prem environments. This inventory is then rapidly analyzed, assessed and normalized, arming security teams with critical granular insights for remediating and preventing identity-driven attacks.

“Over the past few years, identity has surpassed most other security concerns and has become the key to modern security,” said Michael Sutton, former CISO at Zscaler.

“Making sense of the identity sprawl and controlling it while enabling business is a challenge existing solutions could not resolve. Spera uniquely reduces identity risks with a quick time-to-value and a streamlined, agentless approach,” Sutton added.

Spera’s “trust-but-verify” approach to identity security empowers security teams to leverage identity as a business strength while ensuring that identity security perimeters aren’t jeopardized by ineffective processes or human error.

“Identity threat prevention is top of mind for every security team and Spera is a force multiplier for them. The platform eliminates the need to log into multiple portals or stitch together data from various teams, systems, multiple identity providers and apps,” said Spera CEO, Dor Fledel.

“Spera will become the comprehensive, ‘one-stop-shop’ for streamlined Identity Security Posture Management and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR), bringing enterprises the identity confidence they deserve,” Fledel continued.

“As far as identity security is concerned, security teams can’t see who accesses what resource, using what identity,” says Richard Reinders, VP Information Security at Gravity Payments.

“Legacy solutions can’t pinpoint critical identity risks such as stale contractor accounts, and demand time, effort and resources to provide us with insights to do so. Spera’s approach is entirely different. Quick integration, streamlined access reviews and granular insights give me a complete picture of my identity surface,” he added.

“Spera provided us with assurance on our controls’ effectiveness, subsequently reducing the attack surface of our applications,” said Douglas Graham, CISO at Lionbridge. “Spera makes the identity risk remediation process collaborative and seamless, ensuring teams are meeting expectations and policies.”