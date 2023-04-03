How airlines can embrace IT system modernization

Recent travel meltdowns at Southwest Airlines and the FAA have exposed our dependence on fragile, outdated, or unreliable computer systems.

Institutional failures have made updating airline technology even more challenging, with some legacy systems dating back to the 1970s. Airlines that continue to use outdated operation management systems place data security at massive risk and are likely to face growing financial burdens and operational inefficiencies.

In this Help Net Security video, Jim Jackson, President and CRO of TuxCare, discusses how keeping legacy systems secure requires a modern platform that satisfies compliance requirements while also receiving automated security updates for high and critical vulnerabilities.