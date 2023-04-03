LogRhythm releases new cybersecurity capabilities to improve operational efficiency

For a fourth consecutive quarter, LogRhythm releases new cybersecurity capabilities that makes it easier for security teams to reduce noise, prioritize work and quickly secure their environments.

Analysts gain a simplified experience to focus on detecting, investigating, and responding to threats. In its continued commitment to customer satisfaction, LogRhythm also announces the Unlimited Upgrades Service by the Professional Services team which assists customers in upgrading to every quarterly SIEM release with ease.

“LogRhythm is proud to be celebrating our fourth consecutive innovation launch, furthering our commitment to keeping our innovation promises to customers every 90 days,” said Chris O’Malley, CEO of LogRhythm. “Our vision and mission are led by a team of passionate, courageous, and perseverant leaders devoted to consistently enhancing customer satisfaction, employee engagement, and operational efficiency. We are built on two decades of solving customers’ challenges through our unparalleled services and industry-best solutions and we’re just getting warmed up.”

LogRhythm has 20 years of experience in the cybersecurity industry and continues to showcase commitment to customers with product innovations that make life easier for security teams. This quarter’s enhancements to the portfolio include:

LogRhythm SIEM

New log source page added to the web console increases log visibility and streamlines administrative workflows

Improved Open Collector onboarding reduces administrative overhead managing log collection with improved workflows

Enhancements to manage log sources in the API allow users to fully manage Log Source Virtualization with new administrative functions

New out-of-the-box use cases correlate outputs from UEBA machine learning models with other observations in the SIEM

LogRhythm Axon

Grouping of related streaming analytics detections to quickly identify related activity and gain a complete picture of an incident

Axon Linux Agent for flat file and syslog provides greater visibility into Linux environments

Suggested search prompts add context and facilitate fast decision making

LogRhythm NDR

New and improved UI experience enhances the analyst experience and enables quicker threat resolution

In-product training and computer-based training help security teams easily adopt and realize the full value of the NDR platform

“While the market is going through some turmoil, LogRhythm has continued to establish itself as a trusted partner for our long-term success and security,” said Zane Daniels, Cyber Defence Lead at EBOS Group Limited. “Their intuitive interface, combined with seamless log collection and enrichment, as well as automated threat detection, has made it easy to search for, analyze, and report on potential threats, while meeting our SOC requirements to stay secure.”

“We are bringing new innovations to market every 90 days to ensure that life is easier for security analysts to monitor the threat landscape through enhanced collection and our intuitive analyst experience,” said Kish Dill, Chief Product and Customer Officer of LogRhythm. “Our customers can not only expect us to keep our innovation roadmap promises but also expect a delivery plan and consulting support through our Unlimited Upgrades to rapidly gain the benefits of the quarterly enhancements. Enhancements that focus on making it painless for our customers to monitor their environment, detect threats and quickly resolve them.”