Malwarebytes unveils WorldBytes to help users reveal the hidden cyber threats around them

Malwarebytes launched WorldBytes, a next-generation mobile security application that takes the malware scanning technologies that customers know and love and applies them to the first frontier of human evolution: real life interactions.

Powered by Malwarebytes and AI technology, WorldBytes empowers users to use their mobile devices to scan the world around them and get real-time threat assessments of anything and everything – including questionable Tinder dates, the unlabeled sauce at the back of their fridge and their neighborhood cat. The responses, powered by ChatGPT, humorously explain the potential cyber risks lurking within.

“We’re proud of our powerful malware scanning engine and the peace of mind it gives users by stopping threats on their devices,” said Mark Beare, GM of Consumer, Malwarebytes. “We took that same idea and brought it to the physical world with WorldBytes. Users can reveal the hidden cyber threats around them in a humorous way, helping to make cybersecurity accessible and relevant for all.”

Malwarebytes believes that cybersecurity can be effective, yet simple and intuitive for users. A recently launched campaign, “Protection You Can Trust,” leverages humor again to make cybersecurity engaging and accessible for all.

The campaign’s first two films poke fun at some of the internet’s most notorious troublemakers and illustrate how — with just a few clicks in Malwarebytes — you can scan, clean and protect your device, shutting down cyber threats and scams.