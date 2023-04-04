Jeff Otto joins Riskified as CMO

Riskified has announced that Jeff Otto has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately. Otto will be responsible for a global integrated marketing strategy that will amplify Riskified’s brand, strengthen its category leadership and accelerate demand for Riskified’s expanding product suite.

“It’s an exciting moment to have Jeff lead the charge on marketing with Riskified reaching the crossroads of both growth and profitability,” said Eido Gal, CEO, Riskified. “Jeff has the ideal blend of experience and expertise we need to definitively establish Riskified as the preeminent risk management platform for the largest eCommerce merchants across industries, throughout the globe.”

Otto brings two decades of enterprise technology experience. He was most recently head of marketing at Marqeta, a global fintech category leader in modern card issuing and embedded finance serving many leading eCommerce disruptors.

Prior to that, Otto held various senior leadership roles within Salesforce’s Industries Division, where he built and led marketing teams and successfully brought to market cloud solutions for financial services, healthcare and manufacturing. He also previously developed and delivered solutions within the technology divisions of Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch.

“More than ever, businesses are challenged with spurring eCommerce growth while driving cost efficiencies. What I love about Riskified’s value proposition is that it meaningfully helps merchants accomplish both. The platform’s superior accuracy in identifying and protecting against fraud and policy abuse helps increase revenue and profitability. I’m excited to lead a great team of marketers to articulate the tremendous ROI Riskified consistently delivers to merchants,” said Otto.