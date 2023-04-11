Syxsense platform updates simplify endpoint security and management

Syxsense has released new updates to the Syxsense product suite designed to extend automated workflow capabilities, improve usability, and enhance overall platform security.

Key to this release is the introduction of Cortex Sequences, which uses the power of automation to chain together workflows or playbooks, further enabling Syxsense customers to have intelligent endpoints that can simplify endpoint security and management.

With today’s complex digital infrastructure and cybersecurity landscape, organizations are increasingly relying on automation to streamline endpoint management and reduce their attack surface. This is critically important given recent research shows that 75% of organizations have experienced at least one attack related to poor endpoint device management.

Syxsense Cortex already enables customers to combine logic, approvals, and actions to automate complex processes. With Cortex Playbooks, customers get pre-built workflows of common processes, such as ensuring a device has enough memory before running a patch scan and then pushing approved patches for any identified issues.

Cortex Sequences supercharges these capabilities by giving IT and security teams incredible control to build out a series of sequence-based automation chains between servers and clients that include targeted devices and timing handlers.

All of this streamlines the management and security remediation associated with endpoint devices and provides detailed, scheduled reporting around all actions. For example, you can set up a sequence of workflows that allow you to push patches to a group of test endpoints; set a time window of a week to ensure those devices are stable; then push those patches to a core production group; wait another week; and repeat across the entire organization.

All of this can be run via a Cortex Sequence, freeing up staff from manual and sometimes tedious tasks.

“Endpoint security and management can be extremely time consuming, even if you just think about scanning for critical patch updates or vulnerabilities and resolving issues that are found. With Cortex Sequences we’re extending our no-code automation technology and giving customers an extremely powerful tool that enables them to condense highly complex security and management projects into one-click, sequenced playbooks,” said Ashley Leonard, CEO at Syxsense.

“This new feature, plus all the other updates in this release, means better usability, valuable reporting, and ultimately, more time for IT and security pros to spend on more business-critical initiatives,” Leonard continued.

Syxsense Enterprise is the USEM solution that addresses the three key elements of endpoint security – vulnerabilities, patching, and compliance.

In addition to the launch of Cortex Sequences, this new product release has a variety of other security, performance, and usability enhancements: