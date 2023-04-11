How to transform cybersecurity learning and make content more engaging

While applications like Slack and Teams have transformed how we collaborate and communicate, cybersecurity training has not kept pace with these advancements. Most security training is still being delivered through web-based learning management systems, according to CybSafe.

Often, important security information gets lost in the noise. Only half of the workers interviewed paid attention to emailed content. Furthermore, 20% of employees said they could not remember or find relevant cybersecurity information.

In this Help Net Security video, Dr Jason Nurse, Director of Science and Research at CybSafe, and Associate Professor at The University of Kent, discusses how delivering cybersecurity content can be more engaging.