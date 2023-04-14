Sinisa Markovic
New infosec products of the week: April 14, 2023

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from BigID, Binarly, Cynalytica, GitGuardian, Netskope, Searchlight Cyber, ThreatX, and Wazuh.

Cynalytica OTNetGuard provides visibility into critical infrastructure networks

Cynalytica has launced its Industrial Control System (ICS/SCADA) monitoring sensor, OTNetGuard, that passively and securely captures analog, serial, and IP communications closing the capabilities gap in complete monitoring of OT networks.

GitGuardian Honeytoken helps companies secure their software supply chains

With attackers increasingly targeting components in the software supply chain as entry points, GitGuardian’s Honeytoken offers a proactive and pragmatic approach to detect and limit the impact of data breaches. Honeytokens look like real credentials, but don’t grant access to actual customer data, instead only triggering alerts that report the intruder’s IP address.

ThreatX Runtime API & Application Protection goes beyond basic observability

With ThreatX RAAP, organizations can extend protections beyond the edge and address a myriad of risks to runtime environments, including insider threats, malware, web shells, remote access software, code injections and modifications, and malicious rootkits.

BigID’s data minimization capabilities enable organizations to identify duplicate data

With BigID’s data minimization and cleanup capabilities, organizations can now automatically find duplicate data quickly and delete it in accordance with retention policies – enabling full data lifecycle management across all of their data, everywhere.

Netskope Endpoint SD-WAN helps enterprises accelerate edge networking

Announced as the newest addition to the Netskope Borderless SD-WAN portfolio, Netskope Endpoint SD-WAN offers workers anywhere the same level of application experience and security from their laptops or other devices as they would receive in the corporate office, without requiring any hardware.

Searchlight Cyber launches Stealth Browser for secure dark web access

Stealth Browser eliminates these risks by automatically masking the investigator’s digital fingerprint, allowing both novice and experienced investigators to access Tor and I2P onions on the dark web without risk to themselves or their organization’s infrastructure.

Wazuh 4.4 combats breaches, ransomware, and cyberattacks all from a single agent

Wazuh launched Wazuh 4.4, the latest version of its open source security platform. The latest version adds multiple new features, including IPv6 support for the enrollment process and agent-manager connection, and support for Azure integration within Linux agents.

Binarly Transparency Platform identifies vulnerabilities and malicious threats in code

At the core of the Transparency Platform is a Vulnerability Analysis engine that leverages deep code inspection to detect vulnerabilities within analyzed firmware images. This tool provides organizations with crucial insight into the existence of known vulnerabilities, allowing them to address potential threats before they can be exploited.

