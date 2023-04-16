Khoros and Cerby join forces to secure social media platforms

Khoros and Cerby new partnership allows brands to launch, manage, and analyze their social media profiles quickly and securely from the Khoros platform. Cerby brings security features such as single sign-on (SSO) directly into social accounts and ad accounts for Khoros and Cerby customers alike.

Belsasar Lepe, CEO of Cerby, said, “Cerby protects direct access to social media and ad accounts for Khoros customers. We’re honored that Khoros, who powers over 550 million digital engagements per day, chose Cerby as a social access management and security partner. Khoros’s social media management solution helps brands navigate the ever-growing network of social, digital, and messaging channels. We understand the challenge of managing multiple social accounts, brands, and dozens of users — especially given how fast login and authentication paths can change across this ecosystem.”

“Brands want assurance when they use social media platforms that their company is secure and that they can reach and respond to their customers,” said Chris Tranquill, CEO at Khoros.

“Khoros takes great pride in providing the best-in-class solutions for social media management and in selecting best-in-class partners such as Cerby in their respective areas of expertise. Cerby brings great value as a partner to provide seamless solutions with proven protection,” Tranquill concluded.