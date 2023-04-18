Imperva collaborates with Fortanix to provide end-to-end data security

Imperva and Fortanix signed a partnership agreement, and have each joined the other’s strategic partner program.

This partnership brings together two innovative and trusted cybersecurity companies focused on multicloud data protection. The joint offerings from Imperva and Fortanix will provide the ability to manage the entire data security workflow for customers ensuring data privacy and compliance.

Imperva now offers Fortanix Data Security Manager (DSM), a highly scalable data security platform that delivers unified cryptographic and privacy services such as encryption, tokenization, dynamic data masking (DDM), secrets management, and enterprise key management.

The solution works across multiple cloud service providers (CSPs) and provides an “easy button” to secure over 100 services. Fortanix DSM is simple to deploy and is offered in two editions — on-premises and a cloud-based SaaS solution — providing data security controls with both backed by FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certification.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Imperva and take a best-in-class solution to the market together,” says Anand Kashyap, CEO of Fortanix. “With Imperva’s data discovery and classification capabilities and the Fortanix Data Security Manager SaaS and multicloud offering, customers have an end-to-end solution for securing workloads across the entire Data Lifecycle. This solution will help customers accelerate their data journey to the cloud while meeting the highest level of compliance.”

Imperva Data Security Fabric (DSF) is a hybrid, multicloud platform for data discovery and classification, activity monitoring, access controls, security analytics, threat detection, and compliance reporting. Imperva DSF provides protection for unstructured, semi-, and structured data — both on-premises and in the cloud.

Organizations continue to seek the most efficient and effective data security solutions to address multiple use cases such as sensitive data protection, insider threat detection, and data risk management. They must also meet compliance and privacy requirements while operating diverse ecosystems at scale and consolidating legacy tools, all without impacting the speed and agility of the application development team to achieve the highest level of ROI.

With the combined strength of Imperva DSF and Fortanix DSM, this data security partnership will benefit organizations that find their traditional controls are no longer sufficient as they move data workloads and applications to the cloud. These data security solutions address data security and privacy regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, PCI DSS, and HIPAA by employing methods to help protect and control data confidentiality, data integrity, and data access across the hybrid multicloud environment.

“With the unprecedented explosion of data over recent decades and every day, unknown sensitive data might be anywhere — potentially exposed, and unsecured. But with this new partnership between Imperva and Fortanix, companies can now discover, classify, and secure their data using encryption and tokenization wherever it resides,” says Dan Neault, SVP and GM of Data Security at Imperva. “Using the intelligence and flexibility of Imperva DSF combined with the power of the Fortanix DSM, finding sensitive data and taking the right steps to secure it is now easier than ever.”

Additionally, Imperva is now able to provide customers with Fortanix DSM via the Imperva End-User License Agreement (EULA) providing streamlined procurement via a single vendor for sales, implementation, training, support, and services.

Building a complete cybersecurity technology ecosystem

The Imperva Technology Alliance Program (TAP) enables technology companies, security vendors, and cloud service providers to co-market, sell, and integrate their products and platforms with the award-winning Imperva cybersecurity portfolio to create solutions that deliver added value for customers and generate revenue growth for TAP partners.

Imperva DSF continues to deliver more value to customers through these alliances. Additionally, Fortanix also supports the Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF) by being able to store WAF encryption keys.

Imperva and Fortanix will be exhibiting at RSA Conference 2023 in San Francisco.