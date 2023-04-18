Zyxel SCR 50AXE boosts network security for small businesses and remote workers

Zyxel Networks enhanced network security and productivity for small and home office users and remote workers with the launch of SCR 50AXE AXE5400 Tri-band WiFi 6E Secure Cloud-managed Router.

The new business-class router delivers security and high-performance WiFi 6E as a standalone networking solution for small and home offices, or as an easy-to-deploy and manage solution for providing secure access to the office network in work-from-home and hybrid work environments.

The feature-rich SCR 50AXE is a secure cloud-managed router that incorporates a business-class firewall, VPN gateway, WiFi 6E connectivity, and built-in subscription-free security to protect the network from threats including ransomware and malware. Compatibility with Zyxel Nebula Cloud Network Management makes deployment of SCR 50AXE to small satellite offices or home offices a plug-and-play exercise for remote staff.

The IT administrator simply scans the QR code on the box and adds SCR 50AXE to the network before shipping it to a remote site. Once connected to the network at the remote site, SCR 50AXE automatically connects to Nebula and downloads its configuration.

Ideal for work-from-home environments, SCR 50AXE incorporates Nebula VPN Orchestrator, an auto VPN feature that eliminates complex VPN configuration steps to keep home offices securely connected to the corporate network and maximize the productivity of remote workers.

Features and benefits of SCR 50AXE Secure Cloud-managed Router include:

Subscription-free, business-class security – Threat management features detect malicious network activities and prevent drive-by download of wide-spreading ransomware and malware. SCR 50AXE blocks intrusion, exploit, dark web, ads, VPN proxy, and stops email fraud and phishing.

Optimized WiFi 6E – Tri-band WiFi operates concurrently to boost data rates up to 5.4 Gbps. Utilizing the new 6GHz band with super-wide 160MHz or 80MHz split channels provided through WiFi 6E technology, SCR 50AXE simultaneously delivers maximum speeds to multiple devices with low latency. Four Gigabit Ethernet ports provide fast Ethernet connectivity for printers, phones, and other wired devices.

Ease of set-up and management – The cloud-native SCR 50AXE is easily deployed and managed with Zyxel’s intuitive Nebula platform. Using the Nebula app, users can onboard the secure router with just a few clicks, set a single WiFi name for the entire network, centrally manage network connectivity and security from anywhere, and view the network security posture at a glance.

Easy guest access management – SCR 50AXE simplifies guest access by allowing multiple devices from different networks to be combined into one logical network (VLAN). This enhances administration, security, and management of multicase traffic, while isolating wireless guests or other traffic from the corporate LAN.

Optional SCR Pro Pack increases functionality and security – The SCR Pro Pack license unlocks all web filtering categories, enabling users to track and regulate access to websites based upon content categories. The license also upgrades the device to include Ransomware Prevention Premium, which provides real-time threat intelligence to provide the best protection, and unlocks advanced Nebula Pro cloud-management features.

Zyxel SCR 50AXE is the newest addition to the company’s portfolio of products supported by Zyxel’s Nebula Cloud Management Platform, the most comprehensive cloud networking solution for SMBs. Nebula, which received its seventeenth major update this month, incorporates real-world feedback to provide a new menu structure and user interface enhancements, making it even easier to access key features.

SCR 50AXE is the latest in a portfolio of 100 Nebula-supported products that includes WiFi 6 APs and WiFi 6E APs for small businesses, multi-gigabit switches, and firewalls.

“One of the primary challenges that the adoption of work-from-home policies creates for companies is the requirement to provide secure access to network-attached resources to remote workers from their home offices so that they can maintain the same productivity level that they deliver in the office,” explained Tri Nguyen, Channel Sales and Product Manager at Zyxel Networks.

“SCR 50AXE provides an affordable, easy-to-manage, high-performance solution that securely extends the corporate network into remote office environments enabling the company and remote workers to realize the many benefits afforded by the adoption of work-from-home policies,” added Nguyen.

Zyxel SCR 50AXE AXE5400 Tri-Band WiFi 6E Secure Cloud-Managed Router carries a lifetime limited warranty and is available now at $199.99 (street) through Zyxel authorized resellers and e-commerce partners.