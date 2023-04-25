SentinelOne unveils cybersecurity AI platform

Cybercriminals around the world are using generative artificial intelligence (AI) to execute malicious attacks that can take down companies and governments. SentinelOne plans to use the same technologies to defeat them.

The company has unveiled a threat-hunting platform that integrates multiple layers of AI technology to deliver security capabilities and real-time, autonomous response to attacks across the entire enterprise. The news was announced during RSA Conference 2023, the premier cybersecurity event being held at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

“Today marks a paradigm shift in cybersecurity,” said Tomer Weingarten, CEO, SentinelOne.

“AI is among the most disruptive technologies of our time, and with our new capabilities, we can unleash its power to help companies control all aspects of enterprise security – from visibility to response – with unmatched speed and efficiency,” Weingarten continued.

The SentinelOne threat-hunting platform seamlessly fuses real-time, embedded neural networks and a large language model (LLM)-based natural language interface, supercharging users with AI to monitor and operate all security data and boost their productivity and scale their operations.

Through the platform, security teams can ask complex threat and adversary-hunting questions and run operational commands to manage their entire enterprise environment using natural language, and within seconds receive deep insights and full, transparent, correlated results to prompt actions across the cybersecurity ecosystem.

An intelligent, action-oriented approach

Built on the security data lake, the SentinelOne threat-hunting platform aggregates and correlates information from device and log telemetry across endpoint, cloud, network and user data, and not only delivers insights, but recommends response actions that can be immediately executed – from mitigation and investigation to endpoint, cloud and user management.

“Our cybersecurity AI platform represents a major leap forward in cybersecurity,” said Ric Smith, Chief Product and Technology Officer, SentinelOne.

“By allowing users to automate response and take action without the need for coding skills and process and analyze petabytes of data in near-real time, it promises to radically simplify security operations and empower defenders in unprecedented and unforeseen ways,” Smith continued.

The future of cybersecurity

The SentinelOne platform will also allow users to lay a solid foundation for the future and secure tomorrow, today.

“Bad actors are increasingly employing AI-based, automated tools to infiltrate all facets of networks with unprecedented speed,” Weingarten said. “With our unmatched experience and capabilities, organizations can quickly scale their cybersecurity operations to stay ahead of these evolving threats and create a strong structural foundation for cybersecurity defenses for years to come.”

A force for good

And they can do it in a responsible, ethical way. “At SentinelOne, our mission is to be a force for good, and our unwavering commitment to ensuring that our cutting-edge technologies are used safely, ethically and responsibly is evident in every aspect of our platform,” Weingarten said.

“There is a huge shortage of cybersecurity talent, and in advancing the capabilities of skilled security practitioners, our new capabilities will allow organizations to quickly scale to secure the cloud and avoid the storm of automated and fast-flux attacks that adversaries using generative AI can create. In addition, we allow customers to retain complete control of their data, reinforcing our dedication to keeping sensitive information in the hands of its rightful owners,” Weingarten concluded.