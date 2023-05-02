Appdome and GitLab partner to strengthen mobile app defense

Appdome has released a pre-built integration between its platform and GitLab that is part of Appdome’s Dev2Cyber Partner initiative to accelerate delivery of secure mobile apps globally.

“This new integration allows mobile brands to use GitLab to build any of Appdome’s mobile app security, anti-fraud, anti-malware, anti-cheat and other cyber defenses into Android and iOS apps with ease,” said Karen Hsu, SVP of Mobile DevOps and Security Solutions.

“The fast-emerging mobile threat landscape requires agility and speed, and this new integration serves mobile developers and the mobile app economy greatly,” Hsu added.

Appdome’s cyber defense automation platform streamlines delivery of mobile app protection and accelerates release times by using technology to build cyber security defenses into iOS and Android apps.

Fully automated, no-code, no-SDK protections on Appdome include runtime application self-protection (RASP), code obfuscation, mobile data encryption, jailbreak detection, root detection, man-in-the-middle attack prevention, on-device anti-malware, anti-fraud, anti-cheat, anti-bot and other protections.

Appdome delivers these protections with real-time time defense monitoring and attack intelligence via its Appdome ThreatScope XDR solution.

“Security is a top priority at GitLab,” said David Sakamoto GitLab’s VP of Customer Success. “We’re excited to collaborate and make it even easier for joint customers to deliver the protection needed in their mobile apps.”

Today, global consumers demand more protection than ever in their mobile app experiences. As Appdome’s recent Global Consumer Expectations of Mobile App Security survey revealed, 94% of global consumers said they would promote a brand if the mobile apps protected them against security, fraud and malware risks, while 68% said they’d abandon brands that offered no protection.

“Mobile brands must deliver continuous protection,” said Jamie Bertasi, Chief Customer Officer at Appdome. “Rapid delivery or new protections and plugging into the DevOps ecosystem are critical steps towards an increasingly customer, consumer and end user centric cyber and anti-fraud experience.”