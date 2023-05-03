Box AI brings intelligence to enterprise content

Box unveiled Box AI, a new suite of capabilities that will natively integrate advanced AI models into the Box Content Cloud, bringing Box’s enterprise-grade standards for security, compliance, and privacy to this breakthrough technology.

Box AI will make it easier than ever to uncover and share insights, find timely answers to critical questions, and effortlessly create content based on an organization’s data in Box. The company also announced that it will integrate OpenAI’s most advanced AI models with the Box Content Cloud, further enabling new ways to understand and create content on Box.

“We are at the start of a platform shift in enterprise software driven by recent advancements in generative AI, and nowhere is the potential impact greater than in enterprise content,” said Aaron Levie, CEO of Box.

“We’ve seen a step function improvement in our ability to analyze and synthesize the massive amounts of data contained within an organization’s unique documents, videos, presentations, spreadsheets, and more. When combined with AI, we will be able to unlock the value of this content and make every person in a company smarter and more productive. Content is an organization’s most important data, and with Box AI we’re just getting started with how we’ll transform the way work gets done,” concluded Levie.

From financial statements and legal contracts, to marketing presentations, and HR policies, more than 115,000 customers trust Box to manage and secure their most important business information. Box AI will bring foundational AI models to where their content is already securely stored, making the files inside of an organization more useful and valuable than ever before.

“Companies that are slow to adopt AI will be left behind,” said Holly Muscolino, Group Vice President, Content Strategies and the Future of Work at IDC. ”AI will augment human abilities, automate repetitive tasks, provide personalized recommendations, and make data-driven decisions with speed and accuracy. Box’s Content Cloud is well-positioned to harness the power of AI, and it will play a key role in helping businesses reach this next stage in the future of work.”

Find the right answers with Box AI

Box AI will help users find the exact information they need, when they need it. When viewing a document in preview, a user can ask questions about a document, pull out insights from a spreadsheet, or summarize a presentation, all with just one click.

Box AI will work with an organization’s files, resulting in improved accuracy. With this new capability:

Sales teams will be able to use Box AI to get answers to questions in complex contracts to speed up the sales cycle.

Analysts will be able to have Box AI summarize lengthy financial reports to inform their rating recommendations.

Legal teams will be able to ask Box AI to identify key clauses, terms, and obligations from a contract to speed up review cycles.

Operations teams will be able to tell Box AI to extract key takeaways from a budget to update corporate strategy decks without waiting on a co-worker from the finance team for the right piece of information.

Customer service teams will be able to use Box AI to surface insights from hundreds of customer feedback surveys to identify key areas for improvement.

Create new content with Box AI

Box AI will help users create content faster to increase productivity. Right from within Box Notes, users will be able to create content from scratch or generate new material from existing information.

With a simple prompt, users will be able to draft emails, newsletters, or blog posts from the ground up in different tones, lengths, and styles, or develop agendas, manuals, and reports that build upon information that is already in Box. In Box Notes:

Customer success teams will be able to use Box AI to tailor a general onboarding document to a specific customer’s unique needs.

Marketing teams will be able to use Box AI to overcome writer’s block when creating blog posts, web copy, and captions to improve productivity.

Communications teams will be able to use Box AI to draft social copy in their company’s voice by summarizing text to meet required character limits to save time and effort.

Product teams will have an on-demand sounding board with Box AI that will help provide feedback on new product ideas, names, and designs.

Engineering teams can get a running start on developing specs and requirements with Box AI so they can devote more time to higher value work that speeds up product development.

Combining enterprise-grade security, privacy, and compliance with AI

Guided by Box’s AI Principles, Box AI builds on the platform-neutral framework that Box has been developing for over a decade and will continue to be enriched by applying the latest advanced intelligence models to its Content Cloud.

Box AI will be governed by Box’s built-in permissions and is designed to keep customers in control of their data so that users can only see and interact with the files and content they are allowed to access.

In the future, Box plans to embed Box AI across the Box product suite and power more complex use cases. For example, customers will be able to leverage Box AI to automate workflows and tasks to drive faster business outcomes, power security at scale by automatically classifying files, and enhance the developer ecosystem with access to custom APIs.

Building with OpenAI

Today’s Box AI innovations will be powered by the most advanced AI models from OpenAI, so Box customers can benefit from the latest AI technology to enhance their productivity.

“AI has the potential to reshape work as we know it by enabling powerful new tools for productivity and collaboration,” said OpenAI COO Brad Lightcap. “We are excited to support Box in bringing these tools to life for every user, team, and business around the world.”

Design Partner Program

Initial access to Box AI will be granted to select Box customers through an upcoming Design Partner Program. Specific pricing and packaging will be announced upon general availability.