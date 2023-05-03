CYTRIO unveils privacy UX platform to help businesses with privacy laws

CYTRIO has introduced a data privacy UX platform that includes consent and preference management, do not sell my information, Data Subject Access Request (DSAR) management, and policy templates in one data privacy compliance platform.

Businesses of all sizes can now easily and affordably comply in minutes with complex data privacy laws as mandated by ePrivacy Directive, the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA), and others.

The CYTRIO data privacy platform has been reducing response times for DSARs from days to minutes, saving businesses on response costs. The platform now includes consent manager, consent preference manager, customizable cookie banner generator, automatic cookie scanner, do not sell my info, and policy templates.

“To help businesses win the battle with expanding and changing data privacy laws, CYTRIO is unifying consent management, preference management, DSAR management, do not sell my information, and privacy and cookie policy templates into an all-in-one, affordable, and easy-to-deploy data privacy platform,” said Vijay Basani, CEO of CYTRIO.

“Failure to comply with these stringent regulations will result in expensive penalties, damage to brand reputation, erosion of customer trust, and potential loss of business. With CYTRIO, most businesses can now get compliant with data privacy laws in a few minutes for less than $100 per month,” Basani continued.

Individuals effectively own their personal information and have the legal right to control it, deciding who can use it and for what purpose. Following GDPR and California, several states will begin enforcing new privacy laws in 2023, including Colorado, Connecticut, Utah, and Virginia, with more to follow.

Regardless of where a business is headquartered or domiciled, most are required to implement a data privacy program that includes comprehensive consent and preference management, DSAR management, and privacy and cookie notices.

Businesses must implement appropriate measures to provide customers and prospects with transparent information, so individuals are able to provide a lawful consent to the setting of cookies and similar tracking technologies while also responding to data requests.

“Keeping pace with data privacy laws is a cumbersome process, becoming overwhelming for many small to medium businesses,” said Matthew Barden, CEO of SEOptiks.

“CYTRIO is leading the way in cost-effectively simplifying and automating the complexities of data privacy compliance for businesses of all sizes. The new privacy UX platform will be well received by our team and customers,” Barden continued.

The fifth and most recent research report released by CYTRIO showed that as of December 31, 2022, 92% of companies across all verticals, states, and business sizes are unprepared for CCPA and CPRA, and 91% are unprepared for GDPR, using time consuming and error prone manual processes.

In accordance with the ePrivacy Directive, GDPR, CCPA and CPRA, businesses collecting and processing personal data from consumers are required to obtain clear consent in agreement with the processing of personal data.

Businesses must make it easy for individuals to withdraw or change consent at any time, block installing cookies and other trackers without consent, and disclose first and third party cookies prior to installing cookies and trackers.

Businesses also need to keep a detailed record of consent, respond to requests in a timely manner, and allow individuals to opt-out of the sale of personal data.