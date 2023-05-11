Comcast Business, Fortinet, and Exclusive Networks team up to offer fully managed IT services

Comcast Business, Fortinet, and Exclusive Networks teamed up to deliver a new distribution sales route and managed SD-WAN services for value-added resellers (VARs) and managed service providers (MSPs).

The collaboration expands the Masergy Guardian Portfolio, adding additional sales routes and helping resellers offer fully managed SD-WAN and security management services in more markets.

The Masergy Guardian Portfolio supports the reseller community with a combined offering that uniquely converges networking, security, and services – making it ideal for those without service operations, technical expertise, or SD-WAN certifications. The joint Comcast Business and Fortinet Secure SD-WAN solution will now be available to resellers through Exclusive Networks, a global trusted cybersecurity specialist for digital infrastructure.

The combination of Comcast Business’ network and managed security services, Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN solution, and Exclusive Networks’ global expertise, offers partners reliable, high-quality solutions, and multiple options to address the growing demand for remote work connectivity and security.

“Comcast Business is a future-ready company working to accommodate the unique needs of our partners,” said Bill Madison, VP of Global Channel Alliances. “By combining solutions tailored to resellers and distributors with our expanded sales routes, we are capitalizing on new opportunities, growing our portfolio and validating our Company’s position as a global leader in the managed services industry.”

The Masergy Guardian Portfolio allows VARs and MSPs to sell fully managed SD-WAN services (provided entirely by Comcast Business) and co-managed services (where the reseller or MSP is responsible for Tier 1 and Tier 2 client support). Benefits include:

Attractive revenue model with great sales potential : Hardware margins, monthly recurring revenue, and simple add-ons provide greater upside potential.

: Hardware margins, monthly recurring revenue, and simple add-ons provide greater upside potential. Service expansion without the need for investment : Resellers can expand their support model without the overhead of more staff.

: Resellers can expand their support model without the overhead of more staff. Client loyalty and white-glove service : Resellers can maintain Tier 1 & 2 client support to further foster client relationships.

: Resellers can maintain Tier 1 & 2 client support to further foster client relationships. IT services made easy: No complex technical certifications are required to sell the SD-WAN solution, and zero-touch implementation capabilities make it easy to install.

Together, Comcast Business, Fortinet and Exclusive Networks are providing a trusted digital network powered by an advanced technology portfolio – balanced across emerging and established market-leading vendors to deliver optimized cybersecurity and digital infrastructure solutions in the U.S.

“Our collaboration with Comcast Business and Fortinet gives Exclusive’s ecosystem of specialist cybersecurity partners a unique and differentiated market proposition,” explained Brian Vincik, SVP Americas at Exclusive Networks. “The combination of the Masergy Guardian Portfolio, Fortinet’s leading SD-WAN solution and Exclusive’s unique approach to services, helps partners address the increasing needs of customers, create new revenue streams and drive business growth.”

While many IT resellers and distributors want to shape their business around recurring revenue models, capitalizing on the demand for fully managed IT services isn’t always easy. But with the right partnerships, network operations, and security experts, Comcast Business, Fortinet, and Exclusive Networks are leading the way for high-quality connections.

“By providing Fortinet’s industry-leading Secure SD-WAN technology through the expert distribution routes of Exclusive Networks, we are opening new doors for our partners,” said John Maddison, EVP of products and CMO, Fortinet. “Fortinet’s secure networking solutions, including Fortinet Secure SD-WAN, enable the seamless convergence of networking and security to give customers the safety, performance and trust they need to excel in today’s digital landscape and evolve towards a SASE architecture in the future.”