Leostream unveils ZTNA-enabled remote desktop access for AWS

Leostream has unveiled federated identity management with Zero-Trust Network Access (ZTNA) for secure remote computing. Built to protect and connect users across virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), desktops-as-a-service (DaaS), and end-user computing (EUC) applications in Amazon Web Services (AWS) environments, the Leostream ZTNA-enabled Remote Desktop Access Platform securely modernizes the workforce.

The Leostream ZTNA-enabled Remote Desktop Access Platform enhances the security and management of EUC workloads in AWS. The strict authentication and least-privileged access ensures data remains locked in the corporate network, working across on-premises and cloud environments to provide the same levels of security and command over authorization, control, and access tracking.

“With the move to a hybrid workforce, enterprises are struggling with the twin challenges of enabling a growing fleet of BYOD users and providing secure access to third parties. Moreover, remote users, even when they have company machines, increasingly need privileged access to manage sensitive company resources, ” says Johna Till Johnson, CEO and principal analyst at Nemertes.

“In all these cases, deploying an agent on the remote machine is a non-starter. What companies need is a way to seamlessly integrate these users into the environment and provide them with secure, seamless access to cloud-based resources without relying on downloaded agents or heavy clients that affect performance,” Johnson continued.

“Often the efforts to modernize the workplace and support remote or hybrid workforces create security gaps. Using the ZTNA powered Leostream platform, users are assured of a secure AWS-hosted environment for seamless work-from-anywhere connectivity,” said Leostream CEO Karen Gondoly.

“AWS enables large user pools and diverse workloads, and with Leostream as the gatekeeper, organizations can enforce strict authentication to lock down environments while ensuring employees maintain access to the appropriate resources and the performance they need,” Gondoly added.

Key benefits of Leostream ZTNA for AWS include:

Better protection for AWS users and data

Simplified IT with automated privileged access management

Streamlined user access with SSO solutions

Improved performance and productivity

Elimination of costly and complicated VPNs

Increased visibility into what resources users and devices are accessing on the network

Giving employees access to AWS resources with Leostream means data is never exposed on end-user devices. In addition, Leostream minimizes the risk of cloud instances being breached when not in use: the platform’s cloud orchestration tools launch, terminate, and power off instances in the cloud automatically, based on user need, which also helps control AWS compute costs.