ServiceNow and NVIDIA join forces to build generative AI across enterprise IT

ServiceNow and NVIDIA have joined forces to develop generative AI capabilities that can transform business processes with workflow automation.

Using NVIDIA software, services, and accelerated infrastructure, ServiceNow is developing custom large language models trained on data specifically for its ServiceNow Platform, the intelligent platform for end-to-end digital transformation.

This will expand ServiceNow’s already extensive AI functionality with new uses for generative AI across the enterprise — including for IT departments, customer service teams, employees, and developers — to strengthen workflow automation and rapidly increase productivity.

ServiceNow is also helping NVIDIA streamline its IT operations with these generative AI tools, using NVIDIA data to customize NVIDIA NeMo foundation models running on hybrid-cloud infrastructure consisting of NVIDIA DGX Cloud and on-premises NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD AI supercomputers.

“IT is the nervous system of every modern enterprise in every industry,” said Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA. “Our collaboration to build super-specialized generative AI for enterprises will boost the capability and productivity of IT professionals worldwide using the ServiceNow platform.”

“As adoption of generative AI continues to accelerate, organizations are turning to trusted vendors with battle-tested, secure AI capabilities to boost productivity, gain a competitive edge, and keep data and IP secure,” said CJ Desai, president and chief operating officer of ServiceNow.

“Together, NVIDIA and ServiceNow will help drive new levels of automation to fuel productivity and maximize business impact,” Desai added.

Harnessing generative AI to reshape digital business

ServiceNow and NVIDIA are exploring a number of generative AI use cases to simplify and improve productivity across the enterprise by providing accuracy and value in IT.

This includes developing intelligent virtual assistants and agents to help resolve a broad range of user questions and support requests with purpose-built AI chatbots that use large language models and focus on defined IT tasks.

To simplify the user experience, enterprises can customize chatbots with proprietary data to create a central generative AI resource that stays on topic while resolving many different requests.

These generative AI use cases are also applicable to customer service agents, allowing for case prioritization with greater accuracy, saving time, and improving outcomes.

Customer service teams can use generative AI for automatic issue resolution, knowledge-base article generation based on customer case summaries, and chat summarization for faster hand-off, resolution, and wrap-up.

In addition, generative AI can improve the employee experience by helping identify growth opportunities. For example, delivering customized learning and development recommendations, like courses and mentors, based on natural language queries and information from an employee’s profile.

NVIDIA generative AI software and infrastructure fuel rapid development

In its generative AI research and development, ServiceNow is using NVIDIA AI Foundations cloud services and the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, which includes the NVIDIA NeMo framework.

Included in NeMo are prompt tuning, supervised fine-tuning and knowledge retrieval tools to help developers build, customize, and deploy language models for enterprise use cases. NeMo Guardrails software is also included and enables developers to add topical, safety, and security features for AI chatbots.